HAR vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 22, 2023

Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Telugu Titans in the second Chennai-leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, at 9 PM IST.

Haryana Steelers are on a hot streak, securing victories in their last four games. They are placed in the fourth spot after their 31-29 win over Gujarat Giants. Despite missing his second Super 10 by a few points, star raider Vinay showcased a fine performance with one tackle point, while Mohit Nandal achieved his first High 5.

Meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans haven’t tasted success as of now, as they faced their fifth consecutive loss in the previous game against Dabang Delhi (40-51). Pawan has consistently performed well, but the lack of support from the rest of the team has been the primary reason for their continuous failures. The team finds itself at the bottom of the points table with just two points.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Vinay (HAR) - 13.0 credits

Vinay in action (Credits: PKL)

Vinay has been regularly performing for the Haryana Steelers in the raiding department. He has claimed 41 raid points from 29 successful raids, including two Super raids. Although he fell short of achieving his second Super 10 in the last game, he is determined to bounce back strongly in the upcoming match.

Vinay's capability to secure crucial raid points when the team requires them makes him the ideal candidate for the captain/vice-captain for your HAR vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 13.5 credits

Mohit Nandal with a dash against Rakesh (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Nandal, the right cover, has earned 15 tackle points from 14 successful tackles with a healthy strike rate. He also has one High 5, which he claimed in the most recent game, and a Super Tackle in his tally.

Mohit’s proficiency in executing ankle holds, well-timed blocks, and the valuable support he provides, make him a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain of your HAR vs TEL fantasy teams.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 14.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat, the standout performer for the Titans, has notched up an impressive four Super 10s, sharing the top spot with the most in the league. He has accumulated 53 raid points from 43 successful raids, including one Super raid.

Pawan has maintained a notable 10.6 raid points average and a 52% strike rate. His consistent ability to earn raid points positions him as the best choice for the captain/vice-captain of your HAR vs TEL Dream11 team.

