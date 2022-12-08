HAR vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 127

The Haryana Steelers (HAR) take on the Telugu Titans (TEL) in the 127th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Thursday, December 8, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

While the Steelers still have a chance theoretically, points for Dabang Delhi KC against the Bengal Warriors in the day's first match could see them get eliminated. They tasted a 30-44 defeat at the hands of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game.

Meanwhile, the Titans will be desperate to record a win in their last game of what has been a hugely disappointing campaign. The Gujarat Giants got the better of them in their last outing with a 44-30 scoreline.

HAR vs TEL Match Details

The Steelers and the Titans will lock horns in the second game of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAR vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 123

Date and Time: December 8, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L W W W L

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L L L

HAR vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ankit, K Hanumanthu, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin, Muhammed Shihas, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, and Abhishek Singh.

HAR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 127

Raider - Manjeet

Manjeet is the lynchpin of this Haryana Steelers side and they'll be looking up to him to bear the brunt of the raiding during this crunch game.

Defender - K Hanumanthu

K Hanumanthu is an intriguing player priced at 10 credits. He's picking up both raid and tackle points for the Telugu Titans and could be a nice differential for Dream11 managers.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

Haryana skipper Nitin Rawal is one of the two all-rounders expected to start in this match. With it being a must-win game for his side, he is expected to chip in with some crucial tackle points.

HAR vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Manjeet

Abhishek Singh

5 must-picks for HAR vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 127

Player Name Abhishek Singh Jaideep Dahiya Mohit K Hanumanthu Meetu

HAR vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

While this is a dead rubber for the Titans, the Steelers will have all to play for. They should come in with their best lineup and it might be better to back the Haryana players for this match.

HAR vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Parvesh Bhaisnwal, and Mohit.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, and Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Manjeet.| Vice-Captain: Jaideep Dahiya.

HAR vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Monu Hooda, K Hanumanthu, and Mohit.

All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Raiders: Manjeet and Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Manjeet.| Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh.

