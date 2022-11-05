HAR vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 61

The 61st match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will take place on Saturday, November 5, with the Haryana Steelers taking on the UP Yoddhas. Fans will witness a clash between veteran defender Joginder Narwal and the league's number one raider Pardeep Narwal in this game.

Haryana Steelers have struggled for consistency in PKL 2022. They are seventh in the standings with four victories from nine matches. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas have also won four of their nine games.

Tonight's battle will be a clash between equals, and here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

HAR vs UP Match Details

The two franchises will battle in the main event of the Triple Panga at 9.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAR vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 61

Date and Time: November 5, 2022; 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs UP Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L L W T W

UP Yoddhas Form Guide: L W L W L

HAR vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injury issues for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, and Nitin Rawal.

UP Yoddhas Injury News/ Team Update

All UP Yoddhas players are fit and available.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, and Sumit.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 61

Raider - Surender Gill

Surender Gill is the most consistent raider from both the teams. He scored 12 raid points in the last game against Puneri Paltan.

Defender - Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep Dahiya has been the best defender for the Haryana Steelers. He narrowly missed out on a High 5 in the previous game against the Bengaluru Bulls.

All-Rounder - Ashu Singh

Ashu Singh is the top defender of the UP Yoddhas team. He has scored 28 tackle points in nine games.

HAR vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Jaideep Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 61

Player Name Surender Gill Pardeep Narwal Jaideep Dahiya Manjeet Ashu Singh

HAR vs UP Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pardeep Narwal has shown glimpses of returning to form but is yet to produce a big performance. Tonight could be his night.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Jaideep Kuldeep.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh and Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Surender Gill and Meetu Sharma.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Ashu Singh.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit and Jaideep Kuldeep.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh and Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Manjeet, Pardeep Narwal and Rakesh Narwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep.

Poll : 0 votes