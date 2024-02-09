HAR vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 112

The Haryana Steelers (HAR) take on the UP Yoddhas (UP) in Match 112 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Friday, February 9, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Steelers are placed well in their push for the playoffs, and a win here could take them as high as fourth place. They enter this match on the back of a 34-30 win over the Gujarat Giants a week ago.

After getting knocked out, the Yoddhas seem to be playing with plenty of freedom, and while they put in a significantly improved performance, it wasn't enough to secure a win against the Thalaivas, as they went down 32-25. Sumit's form has been solid though, and he's one the Dream11 players should keep an eye on.

HAR vs UP Match Details

Match: HAR vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 112

Date and Time: February 9, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

HAR vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Ashish/Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler.

UP Yoddhas

Sumit (C), Mahipal, Gagana Gowda, Hitesh, Anil Kumar, Ashu Singh, and Harendra Kumar.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 112

Raider - Vinay

With UP Yoddhas not starting with Pardeep Narwal, all three of their raiders are fringe ones, and that makes Vinay the undisputed best raiding Dream11 pick. However, the likes of Shivam Patare also offer decent value for those looking for a budget option.

Defender - Sumit

UP Yoddhas' left corner Sumit has been their best player this season, scoring 59 tackle points in 18 matches so far. Despite the presence of big names in the Haryana defense, Sumit is a must-have due to his consistency and reliability.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

Mohit Nandal is easily the best Dream11 all-rounder in this match, with Ashu Singh the closest competition. The right cover defender has a great chance of hauling against an inexperienced Yoddhas' raiding unit.

HAR vs UP Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Mohit Nandal

Sumit

Jaideep Dahiya/Vinay

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 112

Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Sumit, and Vinay.

HAR vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Steelers should walk away with this unless Sumit inspires the Yoddhas to deliver a miraculous result. Their defense is too good for the Yoddhas' raiding unit, and a minimum of two defenders from the Steelers is necessary.

In terms of captaincy, Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya are solid picks, and so are Sumit and Vinay.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Sumit, and Hitesh.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Vinay and Gagana Gowda.

Captain: Mohit Nandal I Vice-Captain: Vinay.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler, Jaideep Dahiya, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Vinay.

Captain: Sumit. I Vice-Captain: Mohit Nandal.