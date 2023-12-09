Haryana Steelers announced their arrival in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) during the fifth season in 2017. They were among the four new teams introduced in the league, thus making it a 12-team tournament.

In their first-ever season, the Steelers managed to reach the playoffs but, unfortunately, couldn’t go on to win the title.

They had a disappointing run in the following year but came back strongly in 2019. Once again, they made it to the playoffs but their dream of lifting their maiden title were shattered by U Mumba.

Haryana Steelers are currently playing their sixth season, hoping to lift the first PKL trophy. They made some notable acquisitions in the PKL 2023 auction.

Siddharth Desai made headlines after Haryana Steelers bought him for a whopping amount of INR 1 crore. The left-cover defender, Jaideep Dahiya, who had a successful outing last season, pocketed 54 tackle points.

Along with Siddharth Desai, veteran Kabaddi player, Chandran Ranjit also has been picked as the second raider for a good amount of INR 62 lakhs.

Haryana Steelers are hoping to win their first season in the PKL. They have managed to compile a good enough squad but along with the players, the role of the coaches also become extremely important in the success to the franchise.

Backroom staff of Haryana Steelers for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

1. Head coach: Manpreet Singh

Legendary Kabaddi star, Manpreet Singh doesn’t need any introduction. He has been retained as Haryana Steelers’ coach despite them not performing to their potential in the previous season. Singh was part of the Indian team that earned Gold medal at the 2002 and 2006 Asian Games.

He also led the Patna Pirates to their first ever PKL title in 2016 and announced his retirement. Singh was appointed as the head coach of the Gujarat Giants in the following year. The Giants went on to reach the final in two consecutive seasons.

After a dismal season last year, Manpreet Singh would be hoping to turn fortunes around for the Steelers.

2. Assistant coach: Neer Gulia

Neer Gulia will continue to serve as the assistant coach of the Haryana Steelers. He was part of India’s national Kabaddi team between 2001 and 2004 and also shares a great relationship with Manpreet Singh.

The duo was also together as part of the backroom staff during the Gujarat Giants’ consecutive runner-up campaigns.