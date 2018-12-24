How Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha or Telugu Titans can qualify for the playoffs from Zone B?

Note: This article was constructed after Match no. 126 (Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.) of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.

Zone B points table after Match no. 126

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 has been an outstanding season for Kabaddi fans filled with tons of excitement. While raiders like Siddharth Desai and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat have been blazing super raids, defenders like Parvesh Bhainswal and Fazel Atrachali have been rock-solid in the defensive shield of their teams.

In Zone A, Gujarat Fortune Giants, U Mumba, and Dabang Delhi K.C. have already qualified for the playoffs which got already decided in the Panchkula leg. However, the fight is still going between the teams of Zone B for the 3rd spot of Zone B.

Bengaluru Bulls became the first team to qualify from Zone B after their victory over Telugu Titans (44-28) in the Panchkula leg. Bengal Warriors have also qualified after they beat Patna Pirates (39-23). There are no chances for Tamil Thalaivas to qualify for the playoffs in Zone B.

However, with the 3rd spot remaining undecided, the team management of Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans will have to check their permutations and combinations ahead of their final matches. The team positioned at the 3rd spot of Zone B will face U Mumba in Eliminator 1 on 30th December 2018.

Here are the qualification scenarios of the remaining teams in Zone B for the 3rd spot qualification:

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates are at 3rd spot with 55 points in the points table with a score difference of -28.

The team led by the star raider, Pardeep Narwal stands at perhaps the safest position to qualify for the playoffs. Despite having woes in their raiding line up with Pardeep not being able to find any support in the raiding department, they've managed to attain close wins to have their chances remain intact.

- A win against Gujarat Fortune Giants will ensure them the 3rd spot as their points in the Zone B table will be 60 points.

- A tie against Gujarat Fortune Giants can also take them to the playoffs as they will stand at the 3rd spot of Zone B with 58 points.

- If Patna Pirates lose against Gujarat Fortune Giants, they will have to ensure that UP Yoddha don't win their match against Bengal Warriors earlier as Patna will stay at either 56 or 55 points in Zone B with a defeat.

With the defense working on a stable basis and Pardeep Narwal carrying tremendous form in the raiding, Patna Pirates can expect their qualification with ease.

