"I want to score minimum 250 points in this season"- Parteek Dahiya sets big goals for Pro Kabaddi 2023

After an impressive outing in his debut Pro Kabaddi League season, Parteek Dahiya will continue playing for the Gujarat Giants in PKL 10. Dahiya was the most successful raider for the Giants in PKL 9, scoring 178 raid points in just 19 matches.

The youngster aims to improve his performance in PKL 10. He not only aims to score more raid points but also desires to contribute in defense.

Gujarat Giants will start their PKL 2023 campaign against the Telugu Titans on Saturday. Before the season opener, Parteek caught up with Sportskeeda for an exclusive chat. Here are the excerpts:

Excerpts from Parteek Dahiya's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

Q. You were retained by Gujarat Giants. How did you feel after seeing the news?

Parteek Dahiya: I was retained before only (smiles). I have signed a two-year contract.

Q. Gujarat Giants have signed some top names for PKL 10. What do you think about the squad?

Parteek Dahiya: I think we have the best team. We had the best auction I think because our defense is strong, and now with Rohit bhai (Rohit Gulia) back, our raiding has become stronger.

Q. Fazel Atrachali is a PKL superstar. As a player, have you asked Fazel any questions?

Parteek Dahiya: I want to ask him the secret about his power. I want to know how he pulls off such mighty tackles.

Q. Rohit Gulia is back in Gujarat Giants. You have Rakesh HS also. So, what role do you expect for yourself in the team?

Parteek Dahiya: I will fully support the team. Whenever my team needs me, I will bring my best in raiding and defense also.

Q. Can we see you more active in the defense more?

Parteek Dahiya: Yes, yes. Coach sir has helped me with my ankle holds and back holds. I can play at right corner and left corner - both positions.

Q. Who can be the next Parteek from the NYPs of Gujarat this year?

Parteek: Only one NYP has joined us. His name is Nitin. I feel he can do better than me.

Q. Tell us about your debut season. You scored 178 raid points.

Parteek Dahiya: I trained hard in my debut season. Three coaches worked with me. Ram Mehar sir pushed me a lot. I would practice 60-70 raids per day. Even in defense, I would practice a lot. I think I did the maximum training that season.

Q. You missed some matches in the middle but came back and performed well. How did you work on your fitness?

Parteek: I suffered a shoulder injury. The day I got injured, coach sir told me no problem, you can still play. Our physio helped me that day. Coach sir motivated me so much that I played well.

Q. Teams will be better prepared for you this year. So how much you have prepared for PKL 10?

Parteek Dahiya: If they are ready for me, I am also ready for them. They got an idea about me, so I also got an idea of what they do. I am better prepared this time now.

Q. Did you have any conversations with Deepak Hooda during PKL 9?

Parteek: I would speak with him sometimes. He would give me advice. He came to my home after the season and was very happy, but he told me that I should not be satisfied. He asked me to perform even better next season.

Q. What is your personal goal for PKL 10?

Parteek Dahiya: I want to score minimum 250 points in this season. That's my goal. Also, I want to execute 20 tackles.

Q. Fazel's performance gets impacted when he plays as the captain. We have seen it in the past as well. Do you think Fazel should be leading Gujarat Giants in PKL 10?

Parteek: In my view, Fazel Atrachali should lead. He is the senior player. He has the experience. So he should lead. Apart from him, Rohit bhai should lead because he is also experienced.

Q. Tell us about your kabaddi journey

Parteek Dahiya: I started playing kabaddi after watching my uncle (Deepak Hooda) in 2017. In 2019, I played nationals, and in 2020, I won gold at Khelo India. So, the journey has been good.

The biggest challenge for me is I get injured. Last season also, I hurt my shoulder. I have been focusing on my stretching now and trying to avoid injuries in practice sessions.

I used to live in another city before PKL. So, the people in my village had no idea that I was from my village, but now, they know me. Whenever I go to local tournaments, people come to meet me. So, I have got a few fans now.

Q. Do you think about injuries while playing?

Parteek Dahiya: No, no. That's why I get injured (smiles).

Q. What is your future goal?

Parteek: I want to win the gold medal at Asian Games for India.

