"I will try to break Pardeep Narwal's record of 369 raid points in a season"- Rohit Gulia aims to end Gujarat Giants' PKL title drought

Rohit Gulia started his Pro Kabaddi League journey as a New Young Player at Gujarat Giants in season five. He remained with the team for three seasons, and in the first two seasons, the Giants finished as the runners-up.

After playing for Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates, Gulia is back at the Gujarat Giants for season 10. This time, the Ahmedabad-based franchise have appointed him as their vice-captain.

With a lot more experience under his belt, Gulia has some big goals for PKL 10. Here are excerpts of an exclusive interview with the Gujarat Giants vice-captain before the season opener.

Excerpts from Rohit Gulia's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q. You are back in Gujarat Giants. How are you feeling?

Rohit Gulia: I am feeling really good. It is my team, the team where I started my PKL journey. So, I am feeling good.

Q. You have played 2 finals with Gujarat Giants. So how did you feel when Gujarat bought you at the auction?

Rohit Gulia: I have a lot of memories with Gujarat Giants. We played finals in season five and six. I am happy that the coaches have shown faith in me again. I wish to win the trophy this time and celebrate with the team.

Q. You have played with Fazel Atrachali for Gujarat Giants before. Fazel is also back in the Gujarat squad. Tell us about your bonding with him.

Rohit Gulia: The bond was really good. If not by talking, we understand what we want to communicate to each other via gestures also. Fazel has been playing kabaddi in India for a long time now, so he can understand what we are saying.

Q. You have played for 3 different teams. How much have you learned from the coaches?

Rohit Gulia: Every coach has his own style. I have learned some different things from coach Ram Mehar sir. He is a three-time PKL-winning coach. He has a good knowledge of the game, having been a player himself. I am learning new things from him.

From my previous coaches also, I learned some good things. They trained me well. Manpreet sir and Rakesh sir are former India players also. I felt really good when they helped me correct my mistakes.

Q. Being an experienced raider, are you ready for the challenges in PKL 10?

Rohit Gulia: Parteek and Rakesh are there with me. There will be no challenge for me. Coach sir will tell us what to do.

Q. You achieved the biggest points tally of your career in the last season, but the team did not do well. How do you keep yourself fresh for the new season?

Rohit Gulia: See, you have to focus on what's coming up. We keep motivating ourselves that we can do better in the next match. We think that we should not scold youngsters, but instead try to motivate. I feel Gujarat Giants can win the trophy this year.

Q. Can you tell us about your personal training?

Rohit Gulia: Everyone trains together. Coach sir observes us during the practice and training sessions. Coach sir tells us to correct the mistakes which we make.

I will try some new things in PKL 10. I will do such things which I have never done before.

Q. Have you set any personal goals for PKL 10?

Rohit Gulia: The first goal is to win the trophy. We missed out narrowly in season five and six, and my goal is to give my best.

Q. Can you tell us about your kabaddi journey before PKL?

Rohit Gulia: I have been playing kabaddi since my school days. I played in village tournaments and school tournaments in Panipat. Former Jaipur Pink Panthers star Jasvir Singh and former Dabang Delhi KC captain Jasmer Singh are from my area. So, I got motivated after seeing their performances.

I appeared for the NYP trials before PKL. Gujarat team signed me from the NYP trial. After that, I got a job in railways. After that, I have been playing for Railways and also in PKL.

Q. How has PKL changed your life?

Rohit: It has changed a lot. I had no idea about such hotels and food, but because of PKL, we are here. You look at facilities like physio and trainer. I don't think kabaddi was played on mats before PKL. It was just at international level I think.

We have become more famous after PKL came into existence. The best thing is people know that we are kabaddi players.

Q. If you weren't a kabaddi player, which profession would you prefer?

Rohit Gulia: There was a lot of craze for kabaddi in my village. So, I never thought about anything else. Maybe, I would have been working as a farmer.

Q. Who is your role model in kabaddi?

Rohit: I have learned a lot from Jasvir Singh and Jasmer Singh Gulia. I used to go to watch them play in tournaments.

Q. Any records you wish to break in PKL 10?

Rohit Gulia: I will try to break Pardeep Narwal's record of 369 raid points in a season, which he scored in season 5.

