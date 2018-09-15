Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games Indian Kabaddi team to face unselected players; match to be monitored by Delhi High Court

Devnil
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.73K   //    15 Sep 2018, 10:20 IST

Players from the Kabaddi Masters winning squad had also been dropped and this had raised a lot of eyebrows.
Players from the Kabaddi Masters winning squad had also been dropped and this had raised a lot of eyebrows.

Asian Games 2018 was tragic for Indian Kabaddi as both men's and women's team failed to grab gold -- something which was completely contradictory to expectations. The men's team was upset by South Korea in the group stage and then also went on to lose their semi-final against Iran to settle for Bronze. This loss ended 28 years of Indian dominance in the sport at the Asiad. On the other hand, the women's team managed to get to the finals but lost to Iran to settle for silver after winning gold in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Prior to this, the men's team had won the Asiad gold 7 times -- since the sport for introduced in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, while the women had been winning the elusive yellow metal since it was introduced in 2010.

D
The Delhi High Court will monitor the match between players who represented India in Asian Games and those who were not picked

After this disappointing loss of Indian teams, there was controversy regarding the selection process that took place before the Games. Officials of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) faced allegations of wrongdoing in the selection of Asian Games teams.

Shortly after the teams for Asiad were announced, former Indian international kabaddi player Mahipal Singh marched to the Delhi High Court with allegations of bribery in the selection process. Since AKFI had already announced the Asian Games teams, the High Court decided that a match should take place to determine the veracity of the allegations after the Asian Games.

Enter
Mahipal Singh

AKFI was ordered -- by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao -- to conduct a selection process, commencing on 15th September. 

A retired Delhi High Court Justice S P Garg and an officer sent by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will monitor and oversee the proceedings of the selection.

The matches are slated to happen for the alleged selection wrongdoing. The game will be between the men's and women's players who represented India at the Asiad and the respective teams of those who were unpicked. There is additional pressure on the players which represented India at Asiad as it is left to their good conscience to play the match and they would not be forced to play it. 

However, Advocate B S Nagar is of the opinion that a majority of players might back off from playing the match, giving alibi's, as they are afraid the team of unselected players might actually defeat them.

The date and time has been decided as 15th September and 11:00 am and the venue will be Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. As far as the selectors are concerned, three shall be appointed by the Secretary of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The entire selection process will be videographed and the recording thereof will be preserved by the Sports Association of India (SAI). A copy will be placed before the High Court as well. It will be really interesting to see how this match pans out.

Which teams do you think will win the upcoming match -- the ones which represented India at the Asiad or the unpicked ones? Do let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Indian Kabaddi team Indian Women's Kabaddi team Rahul Chaudhari Pardeep Narwal Indian Kabaddi Team in Asian Games 2018
Devnil
CONTRIBUTOR
AKF presidency handed to JS Gehlot, Supreme Court shows...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Surjeet Singh, Surender Nada, Manjeet...
RELATED STORY
5 sporting records by Indians which will never be broken
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Delhi High Court removes Janardhan...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Women's Kabaddi, India vs Japan - 5...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018, Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final: India vs...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Women's Kabaddi, India vs Indonesia - 5...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Women's Kabaddi, India vs Thailand - 5...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All you need to know about Kabaddi
RELATED STORY
Indian Players To Go Under Inspection After Asian Games...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us