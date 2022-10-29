JAI vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 48

Inaugural champions, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, will clash with tabletoppers of Pro Kabaddi 2022, the Bengaluru Bulls, in Match 48 of the tournament on Sunday, October 30. Both teams are in the upper half of the standings and a win will help them boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the most impressive sides in this year's Pro Kabaddi League. They are at the top of the points table with 29 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers are fourth with 26 points in eight games.

Fans should expect a thrilling battle between Jaipur and Bengaluru on Sunday. Here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

JAI vs BLR Match Details

The two teams will battle against each other in the first match of the double-header at 7:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAI vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 48.

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W W W L L.

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: L W W T W.

JAI vs BLR Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/Team Update

No major injuries in the Jaipur Pink Panthers squad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

All players are fit and available in the Bengaluru Bulls team.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Khandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 48

Raider - Bharat

Bharat has been in sublime touch in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He scored 20 points in the Bengaluru Bulls' last match against Dabang Delhi KC.

Defender - Ankush

Youngster Ankush has been the find of the season for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He earned four tackle points in their previous game against Tamil Thalaivas.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

All-rounder Neeraj Narwal has played the supporting raider's role to perfection for Bengaluru. It will not come as a surprise if he wreaks havoc against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

JAI vs BLR Match Captain / Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat.

Arjun Deshwal.

5 Must-Picks for JAI vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 48

Player Name Bharat Vikash Khandola Neeraj Narwal Ankush Arjun Deshwal

JAI vs BLR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal started as a substitute in the previous match but ended up as the top-scorer for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. If he features in the starting seven tomorrow, he will be a good choice for the captaincy.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar, Ankush and Aman.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Bharat and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Vikash Khandola.

