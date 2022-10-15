JAI vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 19

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Gujarat Giants lock horns in the 19th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, October 15, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides enter this match on the back of convincing wins. While the Pink Panthers beat the Haryana Steelers 44-31, the Giants triumphed against the Puneri Paltan despite losing star defender Rinku Narwal to an injury.

Arjun Deshwal continued his stellar start to the season, with Rakesh Sungroya doing just the same. It'll be interesting to see which of the two raiders finishes the match with the most raid points.

JAI vs GUJ Match Details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Gujarat Giants will play each other in the first match of a triple-header. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W W L

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: W L D

JAI vs GUJ Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS/Reza Mirbagheri

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

Rinku Narwal's injury should see Sandeep Kandola replacing him at left corner.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sungroya, Parteek Dhaiya, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Gadai

JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 19

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal has been in fabulous form this season, scoring 39 raid points in three matches. He has powered Jaipur almost single-handedly to successive wins. Expect him to trouble the Gujarat defenders in this match.

Defender - Ankush Rathee

Jaipur's left corner Ankush Rathee is the one to watch out for. He had a bad outing against the Haryana Steelers and will be determined to get back among the points in this one.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dhaiya

While the Gujarat Giants have multiple all-rounders, Parteek Dhaiya is someone who could fetch you points in both the raiding and the defending department.

JAI vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Having already mentioned his season stats and current form, there isn't much else needed to say to convince you to hand your captain's armband to Arjun Deshwal.

Rakesh Sungroya

A raider who has made an equally impressive, if not better, start than Arjun is the Giants' Rakesh Sungroya. He has scored a whopping 42 raid points in three matches and looks set to continue his prolific run in this match. In almost a similar vein to Arjun Deshwal, Rakesh is a very bankable and safe option to captain.

5 Must-Picks for JAI vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 19

Player Name Arjun Deshwal Sunil Kumar Rakesh Sangroya Ankush Rathee Parteek Dhaiya

JAI vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

We'd suggest you keep the captaincy between Arjun Deshwal and Rakesh Sungroya for this match. No matter how strong the defense of either side is, it doesn't look like the two raiders will stop scoring points for fun.

JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Sourav Gulia, and Ankush Rathee.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar and Parteek Dhaiya.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sungroya.

JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Kandola, and Ankush Rathee.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Rakesh Sungroya.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush Rathee.

