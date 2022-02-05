JAI vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 97

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the 97th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday, February 5. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Pink Panthers are currently fifth in the points table with 45 points from 15 games. They have registered seven wins and six losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their two other games ended in draws.

The Steelers, on the other hand, are fourth in the PKL standings with 48 points from 16 games. They have seven wins and six losses thus far this season in the competition. Three of their group-stage games ended in draws.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers won their previous encounter against Dabang Delhi KC by six points. They are on a two-match winning streak, and will look to add more wins to their tally. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers won their previous PKL match too, doing so by 17 points against the Bengal Warriors.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Match 97, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, Saturday; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Nitin Rawal.

Haryana Steelers

Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Akshay Kumar, Mohit, Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Khandola.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shaul Kumar, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vinay, Ashish.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda | Vice-Captain: Shaul Kumar.

