JAI vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Semi Final 2 – February 28, 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) will lock horns with Haryana Steelers (HAR) in the Semi-Final 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Hyderabad, on Wednesday (February 28) at 9 PM IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have faced twice this season where the Panthers have dominated in both games, winning 45-34 & 37-27.

Panthers defeated Gujarat Giants 45-36 in their last league stage game and finished second in the points table with 16 wins, three losses, and as many ties. On the other hand, the Steelers finished fifth with 13 wins and hammered the Giants 42-25 in the Eliminator 2.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Reza Mirbagheri (JAI) - 14.0 credits

Reza Mirbagheri with a block against Tejas of Haryana Steelers (image via PKL)

Reza Mirbagheri has been a strong cover defender for the Panthers. He is known for his powerful dashes and Super tackles. He has 57 tackle points from 49 successful tackles, comprising eight Super tackles.

Reza has bagged two High-5s this season, including one in the first game against Haryana Steelers. He executed four successful tackles in the second game against the Steelers.

#2 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.0 credits

In frame Ankush (left) and Sachin Tanwar (source: PKL)

Ankush has been the leading defender of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, having executed 62 successful tackles. With an average of 3.29, he has eight High-5s and seven Super tackles in his account. The left corner defender has already bagged two High-5s against the Haryana Steelers this season and will be eager to grab another in the upcoming game.

Hence, Ankush is one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain in your JAI vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 16.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal (image via PKL)

Arjun Deshwal has been in outstanding form, scoring 84 points in the last six games, including six Super-10s. He also grabbed a Super-10 in the first game against the Steelers this season but missed his Super-10 by a point in the reverse fixture. With a season-lead 16 Super-10s, and a remarkable average of 11.91, Arjun would be the best candidate for the captain/vice-captain role in your JAI vs HAR Dream11 team.

