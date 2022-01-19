JAI vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 65

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 65 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Pink Panthers are currently placed fifth in the PKL standings with 31 points from 10 matches. They have registered five wins and four losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The club also have a draw to their name this season.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with just 12 points from as many matches as their opponent. They have lost eight matches and drawn a couple of games. They are unlikely to climb up the ladder this season.

The Jaipur-based club drew their previous Pro Kabaddi encounter against Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams scored 31 points each and added three points apiece to their tally.

Meanwhile, the Titans suffered a defeat against the Bengal Warriors. The former side were on track to win the encounter but ended up on the losing side. They lost the game by one point but will look to correct their mistakes and come back stronger when they take on the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Match 65, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: January 19, Wednesday, 8:30 PM.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Vishal, Amit.

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Akash Choudhary, Prince D, Adarsh T.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sandeep Kandola, Amit Kharb, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Rajnish.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Shaul Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen.

Captain: Ankit Beniwal | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra