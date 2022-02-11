JAI vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with UP Yoddha in the 109th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, February 11. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Pink Panthers are placed sixth in the PKL standings with 51 points from 17 games. They have registered eight wins and seven losses so far this season, while a couple of games have ended in draws.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, find themselves in fifth place with 52 points from an extra game than their opponent. They have seven wins and eight losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers won their previous encounter against the Gujarat Giants by five points. They have three wins from their last five games and will look to add more victories to their tally.

Meanwhile, the UP-based club defeated Tamil Thalaivas by a couple of points in their previous outing. They are on a two-match winning streak and will look to extend their winning lead going forward into the competition.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Match 109, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 11, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Vishal, Nitesh Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Nagar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull.

Checkout the latest Pro Kabaddi scores & the updated PKL 2022 points table here.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar