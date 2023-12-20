JAI vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 32

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on UP Yoddhas in the 32nd match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 20.

Under the leadership of Sunil Kumar, Jaipur Pink Panthers are in seventh position with two wins, as many losses, and a tie after playing five games. They are entering this game on the back of a 29-28 win against Patna Pirates.

Led by Pardeep Narwal, UP Yoddhas are sixth in the tally with two wins, two losses and a tie from five games, carrying 15 points. Their most recent game against Bengal Warriors ended in a thrilling tie.

Surender Gill with 45 successful raids and Sumit with 15 successful tackle points are the players to watch out for in this match. With all aspects covered, UP Yoddhas enter this contest as hot favorites.

JAI vs UP Match Details

Match: JAI vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 32

Date and Time: December 20, 2023; 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

JAI vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (c), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Abhishek KS, Lucky Sharma, and Ankush.

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (c), Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit.

JAI vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 32

Raider - Surender Gill

Suender Gill is the second-best raider of the campaign with 45 successful raids from just five games. In 93 attempts, the agile raider who can surpass any challenge thrown at him, has bagged 60 raid points with three Super 10s and two Super raids.

With a 48 percent successful raid percentage, the 25-year-old is the best and safest captaincy choice to have in your fantasy XI.

Defender - Sumit

Sumit, the UP Yoddhas defender has 15 total tackle points from 26 attempts in five games. With a 58 percent tackle success rate and a High 5, he is one of the defenders to watch out for.

Though Sumit is yet to bring out his best game so far, we can anticipate him to make it big in this much-awaited encounter with his impressive defense skills. Sumit, who is slowly building his reputation, is a decent vice-captaincy choice.

All-Rounder - Sunil Kumar

Jaipur all-rounder Sunil Kumar has played all five games of the season and bagged 12 tackle points from 20 attempts. With two super tackles and a High 5 at 50 percent success rate, Sunil goes down into this game as one of the vice-captaincy choices to have in the fantasy XI.

JAI vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Sumit

Arjun Deshwal

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 32

Surender Gill, Sumit, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Nitesh Kumar

JAI vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

UP Yoddhas have better chances of bagging a win in this encounter. However, captain Pardeep Narwal is yet to have his best game of the season and we can expect him to come out all guns blazing and join alongside top-scorers Surender Gill and Sumit. Narwal can be a risky captaincy choice in mega leagues.

JAI vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar, Gurdeep

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Surender Gill

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar

JAI vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar, Gurdeep

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, Surender Gill

Captain: Surender Gill I Vice-Captain: Sumit