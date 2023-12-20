JAI vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 32

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are up against UP Yoddhas in the 32nd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Wednesday, December 20.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed seventh on the table with two wins, as many defeats, and a tied contest. UP Yoddhas find themselves just a spot above Jaipur at the sixth position. They also have a couple of wins, as many losses, and a tied match to their name.

Both teams have not been consistent and will aim for a win in this match. Ahead of a crucial encounter for both sides, here's a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and UP in PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas have played each other nine times so far in the Pro Kabaddi League. The battle between the two sides has been a close one. UP Yoddhas hold a slight edge, having beaten the defending champions five times.

However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are not too far behind. They have managed to get the better of UP Yoddhas four times. The Yoddhas will look to build on the slender lead while Jaipur aims to draw level.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 4

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

UP Yoddhas have dominated the last three matches played between the two times in the Pro Kabaddi. They have come out victorious on two occasions. Jaipur have beaten them only once in the last three meetings.

Arjun Deshwal starred for the Panthers in their most recent meeting in season 9. He picked up an impressive 19 points in the match. Their other clash last season was a close victory for UP. Surender Gill scored nine points whereas Pardeep Narwal picked up seven points.

UP Yoddhas beat the Panthers when they met in season 8. Arjun scored 14 points for Jaipur. However, Pardeep (14 points), Surender Gill (9 points), and Ashu Singh (6 points) put up a combined effort to beat Jaipur in the end.

Here's a summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (42) beat UP (29) by 13 points, November 19, 2022. UP (34) beat JAI (32) by 2 points, October 07, 2022. UP (41) beat JAI (34) by 7 points, February 11, 2022.