Jaipur Pink Panthers Owners: All you need to know about them

Winners of the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are owned by renowned Indian actor and producer, Abhishek Bachchan. Representing the Pink City of Jaipur, the franchise is managed by GS Entertainment Worldwide.

Son of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishekh has also made forays into other sports, namely football. He is currently the co-owner of the Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennaiyin FC. Chennaiyin won the league in 2015.

GS Sports, an extension of GS Entertainment Worldwide, manages all aspects of the Jaipur Pink Panthers' home games. The parent company also works closely with the team owner Abhishek on personal matters of business.

The media company is responsible for maintaining the look and feel of the stadium. The entire seating plan inside the Panthers' home stadium, the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, was also done by GS Sports.

The agency has a dedicated 12 member team that handles all the logistical as well as sport related activities. The whole administration and set up of the training and warm up arena is overseen by GS Sports.

From managing the assistant staff to collaborating with coaches for training, GS Sports takes care of every aspect. Further, the agency handles all player contracts and coordinates with third party agencies that handle social media and production for the team.

Talking about how the league has evolved over the years, Executive Director of GS Sports, Juspreet Singh Walia said, “As the sport and the awareness of the sport is growing, people understand much more because the game is now popular. It is now a professional league and this is very exciting for us."

The rooms at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium were also uniquely designed for the occasion by the company. The security and housekeeping duties for the whole stadium are also undertaken by GS Sports.

The Abhishek Bachchan co-owned team were crowned champions in the inaugural edition in 2014. Despite a glittering start to the Pro Kabaddi campaign, the team’s performance dropped in season 2 and season 3 as they finished 5th and 6th respectively. They, however, pulled up their socks in the 4th season and qualified for the playoffs, finishing in the 3rd position.