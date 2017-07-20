Gujarat Fortune Giants owners: All you need to know about them

Th Adani Wilmar group bought the Gujarat team ahead of PKL Season 5.

The Gujarat FortuneGiants will be making their debut in the Pro Kabaddi League in the forthcoming season. The franchise, which is one of the four new teams, was bought by Adani Wilmar Limited ahead of the fifth season of PKL.

Incorporated in January 1999, Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) is a joint venture of the Adani Group. The Adani Group have been the leaders in international trading and private infrastructure over many years.

A group which was originally founded with a vision of ‘Nation Building’, which would be done by developing assets of national economic significance, they now have businesses in key industry verticals such as resources, logistics and energy.

Wilmar International Limited, Singapore is Asia's leading Agri-business group. Its business activities include oil palm cultivation, edible oil refining, oilseed crushing, sugar milling and refining, oleo chemical, speciality fat, biodiesel and grain processing and fertiliser manufacturing.

Consisting of over 450 manufacturing plants, the group has a vast distribution network covering India, Indonesia, China and about 50 other countries.

With the commissioning of India's first port-based refinery at Mundra, Gujarat, this joint venture kicked. Later on, several other such units were set up throughout India.

As of today, AWL has opened up refineries in 17 strategic locations in the country. It has as many as 18 toll packing units and eight crushing units. This translates to, cumulatively, packaging capacity of 9000 tonnes per day, seed crushing capacity of 7500 tonnes per day and a refining capacity of over 12000 tonnes per day.

Among all the brands in the Adani Wilmar portfolio, Fortune is the most prestigious. Within just two years of its launch, it became the no. 1 brand in the market in India and still continues to be a leader. Fortune has a range of premium edible oils, packed basmati rice, pulses, vanaspati, soya chunks and even besan.

Adani Wilmar group, especially the Fortune brand, has won several awards over the years including "Superbrand Award" in 2014 and 2015. Fortune has been voted as the winner of the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Award in Gold category a whopping six times.

Pranav Adani acts as the Managing director of the company while TK Kannan is the CEO.

The newly formed Kabaddi team will be looking to perform well in their first season. They have acquired some quality players in Fazel Atrachali and Sukesh Hedge at the auction who could do the star turn for the team.

