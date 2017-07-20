Patna Pirates' owners: All you need to know about them

Patna Pirates is the first team to retain the title and have made the semis every other season.

Patna Pirates is the most successful team in the PKL, having won the last two editions

Patna Pirates are the current champions of the Pro Kabaddi League and have won the title for the last two years. The Patna franchise was bought by KVS Energy and Sports Limited, which is owned by Rajesh V Shah, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Mukand Ltd and his son Mr. Kaustubh Vir Shah.

This is Rajesh Shah’s first ever sports venture. Shah himself is also a keen follower of sports and a fitness enthusiast.

Mukand is one of India’s leading integrated speciality steel producer and a manufacturer of heavy machinery. Mr. Shah is a highly regarded industrialist who has held several board positions in large Indian Public sector units as well as in several MNCs. He is the past President of the Confederation of Indian Industries, and the Young Presidents’ Organisation.

According to reports in Economic Times, Patna wasn’t Shah’s first choice. However, the business magnate went ahead with what was available as few of his franchise choices were already taken.

Shah got involved late in the process, but he got on board since his friend, Anand Mahindra promoted the league. And in the days to come, he has transformed Patna Pirates into the most successful team in PKL history.

A first-time team owner, Shah had said during the launch of the team, "I've learned that the fundamental principles of management in a company also apply in the management of a sports team."

Representing the city of Patna in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, the defending champions have always been a powerhouse in the PKL - making the playoffs in every season. After falling in the semis in first two seasons, they gained momentum and became the first team to retain the title and become back to back champions.

The Pirates won the 3rd and 4th editions and will be aiming to do a three-peat in the coming year.

Prior to the Season 5 player auctions, the franchise retained young Indian 20-year-old raider Pardeep Narwal - the marauding force that led their charge to the crown. The franchise’s most expensive buy for season 5 was 24-year-old raider Monu Goyat who was bought for a staggering amount of INR 44.50 lakhs. The franchise has also signed defenders Sachin Shingade for INR 42.50 lakhs and Vishal Mane for INR 36.50 lakhs.

In addition to the Indian players, Pirates also signed 26-year-old Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Maghsoudlou for INR 8 lakhs.

