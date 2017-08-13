Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

The Gujaratis will fancy their chances against their neighbours Jaipur Pink Panthers.

It's not only with his tackles that Manjeet Chhillar can cause problems for the opposition when he gets going

Neither Telugu Titans nor Bengaluru Bulls enjoyed successful home legs but Gujarat Fortunegiants seem to be making a fortress at The Arena in Ahmedabad. They have put in two commanding performances on consecutive days to bring their campaign back on track which had gone off direction after their win in their first match against Dabang Delhi. But on Sunday, the opposition will be their next door neighbours from Jaipur and they certainly won’t present themselves as easy prey for the Fortunegiants in tonight's Pro Kabaddi match.

How much the state needed a franchise is clear from the way the city has lapped up the kabaddi action by packing The Arena with large numbers. That seems to have galvanized the team led by Sukesh Hegde who look much more threatening and cohesive as a unit as they did before their home leg began.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, 13 August 2017

The team has benefited from the coming to the fore of young talents like Sachin and Rohit Gulia who were instrumental in helping the team register back to back wins in their home leg. Moreover, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani seem to be making a fortress of their own in the Fortunegiants defence and that tells why a team like Mumbai with some of the biggest raiding names could hardly make an impact with their raiding.

Sukesh Hegde’s form still remains a cause of concern for he is the team’s primary raider and needs to put more raid points against his name on the score card soon.

For Jaipur, Jasvir Singh also needs to put in performances that suit his billing as the team’s primary raider. The team is badly missing the services of K Selvamani who suffered an injury in the team’s first game against Dabang Delhi.

Although coach Balwan Singh made it clear the injury was not serious and Selvamani should return by the next encounter, that didn’t happen against Puneri Paltan. The team needs to be more attacking in its game as over dependence on captain and all rounder Manjeet Chhillar could prove costly.

Jaipur Pink Panther vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match prediction

Although the Pink Panthers won a game against one of the better sides of the league in their last encounter, their performance wasn’t the most dominating one and clearly revealed a lot that needs fixing in the team.

As for Gujarat Fortunegiants, the momentum is clearly with them and if Sukesh Hegde can come to the party, there is no reason they shouldn’t send their neighbours back with a defeat. On current form, Gujarat will start the encounter as the favorites.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 13 Aug, 2017