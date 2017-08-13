Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 13 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.

UP Yoddha will take on Patna Pirates today

On the Super Sunday at the Arena, Ahmedabad, the defending champions Patna Pirates will face the U.P. Yoddha in search of their 4th consecutive win in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 5. While the home team, Gujarat Fortunegiants, will face the Manjeet led Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 2nd game of the day. As always, we are here to help you with your Khel Kabaddi picks of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Pardeep Narwal

Missing out Pardeep Narwal from your Khel Kabaddi team can definitely shake-up your chances to win the contest. Pardeep Narwal is undoubtedly the best raider we have seen so far in the PKL 5. He has scored 3 consecutive Super 10s his first 3 games. He is the 3rd leading raid point scorer in just 3 games and his average of 14 raid points per game is the best by any raider this season. He is just 2 raid points away from becoming the 7th raider to complete 300 raid points in PKL. He will look to score his 4th Super 10 tonight against the struggling defence of U.P.

Manjeet Chhillar

The most expensive all-rounder of Pro Kabaddi league is a must-have player in your Khel Kabaddi team. He is the leading all-rounder of VIVO Pro Kabaddi league with 413 points to his name. He became the first player to complete 200 tackle points in their previous game against Pune with a brilliant High 5 (7 tackle points). He is also leading High 5 scorer of PKL with 17 High 5s to his name. He will look to continue his fine form against the relatively inexperienced raid attack of Gujarat.

Fazel Atrachali

The Iranian left-corner, Fazel is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in that position. He is the leading overseas tackle point scorer of PKL with 105 tackle points to his name. He has scored just 10 tackle points so far this season, but will aim to dominate the struggling raid attack of Jaipur Pink Panthers. After a couple of low-key performances, he will be keen to score some points for himself.

Other players to watch out for

Vinod Kumar – Vinod is predominantly a raider, but has made notable contribution in the Patna defence. Despite playing just 2 games, he is their leading tackle point scorer with 8 tackle points to his name. He executed 3 super tackles for Patna with perfection and scored 3 raid points. He has been their leading tackle point scorer in last 2 games and can be a trump card for your Khel Kabaddi team.

Sachin – The 18-year-old raider, Sachin, is the leading raid point scorer of Gujarat Fortunegiants with 26 raid points. He has scored 14 out of his 26 raid points in Do-or-Die situation, which explains his importance in the pressure situation. You can substitute him with Manjeet, if you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.

Also read: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha