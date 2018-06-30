Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Final, India vs Iran: Preview, Prediction, Telecast, Date and Time, Where to watch live

The Indian defense has been in fine form and will look to stem the flow of Iran's raid points

Twelve group stage matches, six teams, and two exciting semifinals have all led to the summit clash of the Kabaddi Masters 2018 where two of the best teams in the competition --India and Iran -- will be battling it out for the ultimate spoils at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

India, toppers of Group A with four wins from four games came into the semifinals against South Korea with a lot of confidence but were soon put under the pedal by the high-flying Korean side, which took an early lead in the semifinal. However, an Ajay Thakur-inspired India fought back to inflict heavy damage on their Asian counterparts and won 36-20, storming their way into the finals without a loss in any of their previous games.

However, in the finals, they will be up against an extremely strong Iran setup, highlighted by commanding wins in all their games so far, including a dominating 40-21 win over Pakistan in the semi-finals. The team from Middle-east have stamped their authority in the competition, which will hold them in good stead to prove more than just stiff competitors to the Indian team when the two giants step onto the mat for the last time in this competition.

The two teams last met in the finals of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup in which India trumped 38-29 and completed a hat-trick of World Cup final wins over their opponents, a factor that will certainly play in the minds of the Iran side, which is bereft of big names such as Fazel Athrachali, Meraj Sheykh amongst others but certainly does not look denuded of talent.

Predictions - India v Iran

On paper and going by form, India will go into the finals with the 'favorites' tag, owing to the sheer depth of the squad that has combined well to put the opponents under pressure. Ajay Thakur's Super 10 in the semi-finals will give him the required confidence while Monu Goyat has snatched away points at free will. Girish Maruti Ernak has been a revelation on the left corner and alongside Surjeet Singh and Mohit Chhillar, the trio's defensive prowess will play a major factor in the finals.

However, Iran's path to the finals has been laced with pace, aggression and mature understanding of the game which could come to their aid against an India-sized threat that stands there way. Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have led the way in the raiding department while the likes of Mohammad Malak and captain Amir Maleki have also chipped in with important points.

Unbeaten right through the competition, both India and Iran will come into the finals with one eye on the big prize but will need immense focus owing to the solidity in both teams. However, if history was to have a say and comes coupled with the current Indian setup, India will emerge victorious on the day.

Here are all the details about the summit clash:

Match: India vs Iran

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al-Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 30 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow all the LIVE updates of the India vs Iran match on Sportskeeda!

Who will emerge on top and grab the much-coveted trophy as the two giants of the Kabaddi World lock horns in the ultimate final of Kabaddi Masters? Do share your thoughts on the final as well as the predictions in the comments section below!