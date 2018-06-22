Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs Pakistan: predicted team and probable starting 7

Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, and Manjeet Chillar likely to feature in the starting 7.

Ajay Thakur in action during 2016 Kabaddi World Cup

India will be seen going head-to-head with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai in the first match of Dubai Kabaddi Masters. In absence of captain cool Anup Kumar, Ajay Thakur is all set for his 2nd leadership assignment in Indian colours. With so many household PKL stars in the side, it is going to be the tough task for India to select their starting 7.

On the other side, Pakistan players are also coming here after completing their local Super Kabaddi League just a month ago. Captain Nasir Ali was the man of the series of that league with 68 points to his name. Taking into account the performance of players in Super Kabaddi League, Pakistan might throw some surprises in their starting 7. Let's have a look at the probable starting 7 of both India and Pakistan.

INDIA’S PREDICTED LINE-UP

Ajay Thakur (Raider)

This will be Ajay Thakur’s second tournament as captain of the Indian team in the absence of Anup Kumar. The third leading raid points scorer of PKL has loads of experience with him and was influential when India went on to win the 2016 World Cup.

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Undoubtedly one of the best raiders in the World, he finished as the leading point scorer of PKL with 369 points to his name - all of them being raid points. He had 19 super 10’s in the tournament and is a huge threat for any opposition. Pardeep has a huge fan following and will be one of the key players for India as he has the ability to single-handedly turn any tie around.

Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)

The third raider on the list - he is PKL's leading scorer across all seasons. Rahul is the only player to cross the mark of 700 points in PKL (710 points) and will be important to any side because of his ambidextrous nature of raiding.

Manjeet Chillar (All-Rounder)

Manjeet Chillar is into the side after a gap and will be keen on showcasing his mighty talent after a disappointing PKL auction where he was taken by Tamil Thalaivas for the base price. He will fill in the left cover position and can the Indian fans can expect a strong performance from him.

Surjeet (Defender)

Surjeet potently fills in the right cover position in this team. The 27-year-old finished as Kabaddi World Cup’s best defender with 23 tackle points and PKL season 5's second-best defender with 76 tackle points.

Surender Nada (Defender)

The experienced 30-year-old from Haryana is regarded as World’s best player in the left corner because of his ankle holds in Kabaddi. He finished as the top defender with 80 tackle points and 9 High 5’s in PKL season 5.

Mohit Chillar (Defender)

Mohit Chillar and Surender Nada have played together for same franchise throughout the PKL and the coach will be keen on maintaining this deadly combination. L Srinivas Reddy, the Indian coach, was also the assistant coach of Nada and Chillar who played for Haryana Steelers in PKL 5 so he will be knowing their game end-to-end.

