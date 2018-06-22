Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs Pakistan: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first match of the competition which promises to provide some riveting action on the day.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST Feature 22 Jun 2018, 00:39 IST

The star-studded Indian team will go into the tournament as favorites

The time has come to witness some top-flight kabaddi as the 2018 Kabaddi Masters is set to commence from the 22nd of June at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai which will feature India, Pakistan, Iran, Republic of South Korea, Kenya and Argentina battling it out across nine days for the ultimate championship.

In what seems to be slated as the perfect way to start the competition, India and Pakistan are set to clash in a high-voltage battle for the first 'Group A' game of the tournament and while

India will go into the competition as favourites with the likes of Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Pardeep Narwal in the ranks to complement the defence led by Surender Nada, Manjeet Chhillar, and Sandeep Narwal, Pakistan has enjoyed resounding success in the past and can pose a stiff challenge to the competition favourites.

Led by veteran all-rounder Nasir Ali, Pakistan will step on the mat with an exciting mix of young players and experienced hands, who will be fresh from their exploits in the Super Kabaddi League, the first ever professional-level Kabaddi league in Pakistan through a team which will include the likes of Kashif Razzaq, Waqar Ali amongst others who enjoyed a good run in the tournament.

Through Wasim Sajjad, the only Pakistan player to have played a game in the Pro Kabaddi League, Pakistan will hope to get an upper hand over the star-studded Indian team, which could prove to be quite a major headache to pick the best in order to form the starting seven.

Telecast and Streaming Details:

Match: India vs Pakistan

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 22 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

