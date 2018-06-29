Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Semifinal, India vs South Korea: Preview, Prediction, Telecast, Date and Time, Where to watch live

India will face-off with South Korea in the semi-finals of Kabaddi Masters 2018

Team India will take on South Korea in a frenzied semi-final match of Kabaddi Masters 2018 tonight at the Al-Wasl Sports Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The first semi-final will take place between the Asian heavyweights and three-times World Cup runners-up, Iran and Pakistan.

South Korea played against India in the first match of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and grabbed the headlines after defeating the hot favorites. Everyone was left stunned by their swiftness and how they won in the dying minutes of the match.

The Men in Blue are ready to face-off with the seasoned campaigners South Korea and will try their level best to win the game. One-man army Manjeet Chillar also stated on his social media handles that they don't want to reiterate what happened in the KWC.

South Korea thrashed Argentina in their previous match and will be riding high on confidence. They were immaculate both with their defense and offense. After a slow start to the campaign, Jang Kun Lee also got back to his best form and the team will surely give a tough competition to the Invincibles (India).

Team India has knocked off both Kenya and Pakistan twice and won all 4 of their league matches. It is going to be a really intense match with both the teams fighting for the grand entry in the finals.

Predictions - India vs South Korea

India is the favorite in the championship and is expected to win the match. The Men in Blue have talismanic players like Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, captain Ajay Thakur, Monu Goyat and is not anything less than a dream team.

On the other hand, South Korea should not be underestimated after the lethal performance in their last match against Argentina. The team is full of players with lightning-fast reflexes and will be riding on mojo players Jang Kun Lee and Dong Ju Hong to do wonders in the upcoming match.

Coincidentally, the fixtures for the Kabaddi Masters semi-finals are similar to that of the 2014 Asian Games and the 2017 Asia Cup. We might even get to see a repeat performance by team India.

Both the teams are in a deadly form and it is hard to predict the winners. All the players in India are stars in their own right, while South Korea is full of players with young blood. However, the potential for India winning the match is altitudinous.

Here are all the details about the upcoming match:

Match: India vs South Korea

Timing: 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al-Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 29 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

Will India sail through to the ultimate final or will the South Koreans pull off a major upset? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.