MP vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for MP Royals vs Delhi Dumdar Just Kabaddi League, Match 1

The MP Royals (MP) will take on the Delhi Dumdar (DEL) in the opening match of the Just Kabaddi League 2023. The match will be played at the Basketball Complex near the Usharaje Stadium in Indore on Friday, May 5.

Both teams have included a mixture of young and experienced players in their respective squads. They will be looking to start their campaign with a win as only four out of the eight teams will secure a place in the knockouts of the tournament.

The MP Royals will bank on their star raider Sunil Narwal to do well in the game, while a lot of onus will be on the star duo of Hukum Singh and Modin Dalayith to do well for Delhi Dumdar in the opening game of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: MP Royals vs Delhi Dumdar, Match 1, Just Kabaddi League 2023

Date & Time: May 5, 2023, at 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Basketball Complex Near Usharaje Stadium, Indore

Squads to choose from

MP Royals

Vinit Panwar, Vikas-II, Sunil Patil, Sourabh Chaudhary, Piyush Gautam, Sunil Narwal, Shiva, Karan Dilip Jaiswal, Harsh Tiwari, Musaddiq Ansari, Kirti Kumar, Sarwan, Musa Abdallah, and Arun.

Delhi Dumdar

Harsh Smotra, Karmur Amit, Bharath Bhuvi, Hukum Singh, Nitesh, Modin Dalayith, Nishant Kumar, Tindwa, Abhimanyu, Ashish Kumar, Pratik, Arun Sharma, Adarsh Kumar, and Ravi Jawalkar.

Probable Playing 7

MP Royals

Vinit Panwar, Vikas-II, Sunil Patil, Sourabh Chaudhary, Piyush Gautam, Sunil Narwal, and Shiva.

Delhi Dumdar

Harsh Smotra, Karmur Amit, Bharath Bhuvi, Hukum Singh, Nitesh, Modin Dalayith, and Nishant Kumar.

MP vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Just Kabaddi League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harsh Smotra, Karmur Amit, Vinit Panwar, Hukum Singh, Nitesh, Sunil Narwal, Modin Dalayith

Captain: Sunil Narwal, Vice-Captain: Hukum Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harsh Smotra, Karmur Amit, Vinit Panwar, Hukum Singh, Sourabh Chaudhary, Sunil Narwal, Modin Dalayith

Captain: Hukum Singh, Vice-Captain: Harsh Smotra

