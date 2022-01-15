MUM vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 57

U Mumba will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 57 in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, 15 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

U Mumba are currently placed sixth in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 25 points to their name. They have won, drawn and lost three games each in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors are placed ninth in the PKL table with 22 points from nine encounters. They have won four matches and lost five games so far this season.

Both sides head into this game on the back of contrasting results.

U Mumba walks into this encounter on the back of a loss against Puneri Paltan. They lost the game 23 - 42 and will look to get back to winning ways.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, won their previous encounter against Tamil Thalaivas. They won the game 37 - 28 and will look to go on a winning run after a poor start to the season.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 57, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Shivam, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Darshan J

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Amit, Harendra Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Maninder Singh, Abhishek Singh, Akash Pikalmunde.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Rinku HC

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fazel Atrachali, Abozar Mighani, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh, J Darshan, Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde.

Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

Edited by Diptanil Roy