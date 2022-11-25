MUM vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 101

Two former PKL champions will be in action tomorrow (November 26) in Pro Kabaddi 2022 as Bengal Warriors will battle U Mumba. Both teams need a victory to boost their chances of a Top 6 finish in the points table.

The Warriors have earned 48 points from 16 matches so far. They need to win at least four of their remaining six games to advance to the playoffs. Meanwhile, U Mumba have 44 points in their account. Almost every game is a do-or-die for the Mumbai-based franchise now.

Ahead of this crucial match of Pro Kabaddi 2022, here are some Dream11 tips for U Mumba vs. Bengal Warriors.

MUM vs BEN Match Details

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors will battle it out in the first match of the triple-header from 7.30 pm IST. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUM vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 101

Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs BEN Recent Form Guide

U Mumba: W W L L L

Bengal Warriors: W L W L W

MUM vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba Injury News/Team Update

Surinder Singh has missed the last few matches because of an injury.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku and Mohit.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/ Team Update

All players of the Warriors squad are available.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Manoj Gowda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Maruti Ernak.

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 101

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh has performed with supreme consistency for Bengal. He is one of the top raiders of this season.

Defender - Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Maruti Ernak returned to form in the last match. Playing against Bengaluru Bulls, Girish scored six tackle points.

All-Rounder - Jai Bhagwan

Jai Bhagwan performed decently against Tamil Thalaivas. The U Mumba all-rounder earned three out of the 20 points scored by his team.

MUM vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Guman Singh

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 101

Player Name Maninder Singh Guman Singh Girish Maruti Ernak Rinku Jai Bhagwan

MUM vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

If Surinder Singh returns to U Mumba's playing seven, he should be an automatic pick in the fantasy team. He has been one of the top performers from U Mumba's defense in PKL 2022.

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Harendra Kumar and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan and Balaji D.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Guman Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh.

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Rinku HC and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Manoj Gowda and Balaji D.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Ashish.

Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

