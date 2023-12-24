MUM vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 38

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors will take on each other in the 38th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 24, Sunday.

U Mumba are at the seventh slot in the standings with three wins and two losses from five encounters, and are on 16 points. They are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins. Their most recent win came against Tamil Thalaivas by a score of 46-33.

Bengal Warriors have slid down to the fourth position with three wins, one loss, and two draws after six games. In their most recent encounter, they managed a tie with UP Yoddhas, 37-37. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways and bag the pole position on the table.

MUM vs BEN Match Details

Match: MUM vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 38

Date and Time: December 24, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

MUM vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (c) Mahender Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanth V, Rinku, Sombir

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Aditya S.

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 38

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is the fourth-best raider of the campaign with 46 successful raids from six games. He has 61 raid points from 87 attempts at a 53% raid success rate.

Most importantly, the 33-year-old veteran has four super raids and three super 10s so far in this campaign. With 10 average raid points per match, the agile raider is the safest captaincy choice to have in your fantasy XI.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde is the second-best defender of the season with 22 successful tackles from six matches he has played in this edition. He has amassed 23 tackle points from 36 attempts at a 61% tackle success rate.

The 24-year-old young sensation has one High 5 and one super tackle. Leading the defense for his side at the right corner, Shubham is one of the players to watch out for in this much-awaited contest.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is U Mumba's best raider of this competition with 46 raid points from 82 attempts. He has a 45% raid success rate with one super raid and three Super 10s.

The Iranian raider has 9.2 average raid points per match. A sharp-minded raider with his agile moves, Zafardanesh is expected to improve his defense record in this game and make himself the all-rounder to keep an eye on.

MUM vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Shubham Shinde

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 38

Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku HC, Nitin Kumar

MUM vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

U Mumba are having a poor defense in this campaign. Their right corner Rinku HC is the only notable defender for them and he is expected to bring out his best in this much-awaited game, which makes us have him one of the multipliers in mega league teams.

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Shubham Shinde, Rinku HC

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Guman Singh

Captain: Shubham Shinde I Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Rinku HC

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Guman Singh

Captain: Maninder Singh I Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh