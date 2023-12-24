MUM vs BEN head-to-head stats and records you need to know before U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 38

U Mumba are going to be up against the Bengal Warriors in the 38th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 match on Sunday, December 24, in Chennai.

After two back-to-back losses, U Mumba have bounced back with two consecutive wins coming into this contest. They have three wins from five matches so far.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors also have three wins, but from six games. They have faced just one defeat and have tied two of their matches.

The clash between two former Pro Kabaddi champions is expected to be thrilling. Heading into this encounter, here's a look at the head-to-head record between MUM and BEN in PKL:

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors have played each other 18 times in the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba have faced success against the Warriors. They have dominated outrightly with 13 victories in this battle. The Bengal Warriors have found the going tough against Mumbai, managing to beat them only four times. Both teams have played out a tied match as well.

Bengal Warriors are in great form so far and will aim to pull off a win here. U Mumba come into this game in search of a third consecutive win.

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by U Mumba - 13

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

U Mumba's dominance over Bengal Warriors was reflected in their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings as well. They have won all of these three matches.

In their most recent game last season, Maninder Singh bagged 13 points for the Warriors. However, Guman Singh (14 points) and Ashish (13 points) stole the show to guide U Mumba home.

U Mumba completed the double over Bengal last season, winning their other clash as well. During their last meeting in season 8, Abhishek Singh scored eight points while V Ajith picked up 9 points as Mumbai beat the Warriors in a comfortable victory.

Here's a short summary of the last three U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (49) beat BEN (41) by 8 points, November 26, 2022. MUM (36) beat BEN (25) by 11 points, October 29, 2022. MUM (37) beat BEN (27) by 10 points, February 12, 2022.