Maninder Singh PKL Team: Which team is Maninder playing for in PKL 2023?

Maninder Singh, the second-best raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), is playing for the Bengal Warriors in the ongoing season.

He was released ahead of the PKL 10 auctions by the Warriors. However, the Kolkata-based franchise exercised their FBM option to bring the raider back. The Bengal Warriors spent a sum of ₹2.12 crore.

With the massive bid, he became only the second Indian and third overall to cross the 2-crore mark in the history of the premier franchise league for the sport.

Maninder returning to the Bengal Warriors was a move that was largely expected. The tall and sturdy raider scored 238 points for Bengal in season 9. Moreover, he also led the Warriors when they won their maiden PKL title in the seventh season.

He is among the most experienced players in Pro Kabaddi, having played 125 matches to date. The Bengal Warriors captain is also the second-best raider in the league, only behind Pardeep Narwal, with 1261 raid points to his name.

Which teams has Maninder Singh played for in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Punjab-born raider Maninder Singh debuted in the Pro Kabaddi League in the inaugural edition in 2014. He played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who were also the champions of season 1. Maninder made a key contribution with 137 points in that season.

Unfortunately, he was hit by an injury that forced him to miss the next three seasons. After being out of action for a significant period, Maninder made a remarkable comeback in season 5. It was from this season that his famed and glorious run with the Bengal Warriors began.

He scored 192 points that season. Since then, Maninder has only represented the Bengal Warriors and continues to do so. He improved his performance the following season, scoring 206 points.

Season 7, where he also captained the Bengal Warriors to their first-ever PKL title, saw him score 205 points. The eighth season has been Maninder's best in the Pro Kabaddi League so far, where he amassed 264 points. His previous season was also a successful one, finishing with 240 points.

So far in season 10, the raider has already picked up 31 points from three matches. Maninder has been a consistent performer throughout, scoring 200-plus points for four consecutive seasons.

His prowess as a raider can be seen in the fact that he is the second-highest scorer in PKL history despite missing out on three entire seasons.

Maninder will be keen to lead the Bengal Warriors to their second title in PKL 10.