MUM vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 78

U Mumba will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 78 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, 26 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

U Mumba are currently placed seventh in the PKL standings with 36 points from 12 matches. They have registered four wins and three losses this season, while their remaining five games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are placed atop the points table with 46 points, having won eight out of the 14 games they've played thus far. The Bangalore-based club have five losses and a draw to their name in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Bulls won their previous encounter against the Telugu Titans by five points. U Mumba, on the other hand, also took on the Titans in their latest PKL fixture. They won the match 42 - 35.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory against the Telugu Titans and will look to extend their winning lead in Pro Kabaddi League 8.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 78, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 26, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Rahul Sethpal

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sherawat, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Bharat, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Pawan Kumar Sherawat

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fazel Atrachali, Mahender Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Bharat, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Deepak Narwal

Captain: Abhishek Singh | Vice-Captain: Bharat

Edited by Diptanil Roy