MUM vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 71

U Mumba will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 71 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

U Mumba are currently placed ninth in the PKL points table with 31 points from 11 matches. They have registered three wins and three losses, while their remaining five matches ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Titans are reeling at the bottom of the table with just a solitary win from 11 games. They have eight losses and a couple of draws in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba drew their previous encounter against the Gujarat Giants. Both teams scored 24 points each in the match and were forced to add three points each to their tally.

The Titans, on the other hand, won their first PKL match this season during their last outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They won the game by one point and will be riding high on confidence.

Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 71, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Prince D, C Arun

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Ashish Singh, Abhishek Singh, Rajnish.

Captain: Rinku HC | Vice-Captain: Rajnish

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Kandola, T Adarsh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, V Ajith Kumar, Rajnish.

Captain: V Ajith Kumar | Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kandola

Edited by Diptanil Roy