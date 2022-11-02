MUM vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 54

U Mumba and the Telugu Titans will square off in the 54th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday, November 2.

U Mumba have punched above their weight and defied pre-tournament expectations to make a strong start to the season. With five wins in eight matches, U Mumba have held its own without a big-name raider or defender.

Led by Surinder Singh, this young U Mumba side's strength is its robust defense, backed by its energetic yet inconsistent raiding unit. They were last seen in a win over the Bengal Warriors.

Meanwhile, it's six losses on the trot for the Telugu Titans, who just can't seem to catch a break. They were once again well beaten, this time by the UP Yoddhas in their last encounter.

MUM vs TEL Match Details

The two sides lock horns in the first match of a doubleheader at 07.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 54

Date and Time: November 2, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs TEL Recent Form Guide

U Mumba Form Guide: W W L W L

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L L L

MUM vs TEL Probable Playing 7

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Ashish, Mohit, Jai Bhagwan, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Titans.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Vijay Kumar, Adarsh T, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai/Abhishek Singh, and Monu Goyat.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 54

Raider - Guman Singh

Guman Singh is U Mumba's lead raider, despite not being as consistent as he'd have liked. He'll look to improve on his tally of 61 raid points in eight matches,

Defender - Rinku

Rinku has been one of the defenders of the season for U Mumba, scoring 22 tackle points in only six matches.

All-Rounder - Jai Bhagwan

The consistent Jai Bhagwan is one of the best fantasy options to choose from in the all-rounders' category.

MUM vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Guman Singh

Rinku

5 Must-Picks for MUM vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 54

Player Name Surjeet Singh Surinder Singh Harendra Kumar Jai Bhagwan Guman Singh

MUM vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

The form is most certainly with U Mumba heading into this match. Their defense will be hard to break through. This should be a low-scoring match and choose your teams accordingly.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Surjeet Singh, and Harendra Kumar.

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Abhishek Singh and Guman Singh.

Captain: Rinku | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit, Harendra Kumar, and Surinder Singh.

All-Rounders: Jai Bhagwan

Raiders: Monu Goyat and Guman Singh.

Captain: Guman Singh. | Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh.

