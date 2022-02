5 Triple Pangas in 9 nights as Pro Kabaddi 2022 organizers declare schedule for February 5 to 13

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 organizers Mashal Sports have announced a stacked lineup of matches from February 5 to 13. There will be five Triple Pangas over the next nine nights, entertaining Kabaddi fans at home.

The first of the five Triple Pangas will happen tonight. Season two champions U Mumba will battle Surjeet Singh's Tamil Thalaivas in the first match.

The action will continue with a match between Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha and Siddharth Desai's Telugu Titans. The night will end with a battle between inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Vikash Khandola's Haryana Steelers.

There will be a Triple Panga tomorrow as well, while there will be two matches each from Monday to Thursday. Mashal Sports have announced three Triple Pangas for next weekend.

Here is the full Pro Kabaddi 2022 schedule for February 5 to 13.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Matches List (February 5 to 13)

February 5, 7:30 PM: U Mumba vs. Tamil Thalaivas

February 5, 8:30 PM: UP Yoddha vs. Telugu Titans

February 5, 9:30 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers

February 6, 7:30 PM: Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors

February 6, 8:30 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Giants

February 6, 9:30 PM: Dabang Delhi KC vs. UP Yoddha

February 7, 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

February 7, 8:30 PM: Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans

February 8, 7:30 PM: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

February 8, 8:30 PM: U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

February 9, 7:30 PM: UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

February 9, 8:30 PM: Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Giants

February 10, 7:30 PM: Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi KC

February 10, 8:30 PM: Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates

February 11, 7:30 PM: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan

February 11, 8:30 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

February 11, 9:30 PM: UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Giants

February 12, 7:30 PM: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Tamil Thalaivas

February 12, 8:30 PM: U Mumba vs. Bengal Warriors

February 12, 9:30 PM: Telugu Titans vs. Puneri Paltan

February 13, 7:30 PM: U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

February 13, 8:30 PM: Patna Pirates vs. Bengaluru Bulls

February 13, 9:30 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. UP Yoddha

