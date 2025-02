71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 71st edition of the Men’s Kabaddi National Championship is set to return, featuring 30 teams divided into eight pool categories. The tournament, organized by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

The competition is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 20, and conclude on Sunday, February 23. A total of 42 league matches will be played before the playoffs, which include the semi-finals and final, on February 23.

The teams are divided into eight pools. Pool A consists of Haryana, Delhi and Telangana, while Pool B includes Indian Railways, Bihar and Manipur. Pool C features Maharashtra, Tripura, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh, and Pool D includes Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Pool E holds Services, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir, while Pool F consists of Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Pool H features Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Pondicherry.

Defending champions Haryana, led by star raider Ashu Malik, are placed in Pool A. They secured their title by narrowly defeating Indian Railways by three points in the previous season.

This prestigious tournament offers players a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills and potentially earn selection for the Indian national kabaddi team. As the championship unfolds, anticipation builds for the intense matches and exciting moments that will define the path to the final.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 20 (5:00pm onwards)

Match 1 - Oddisa vs Vidharbha

Match 2 - Haryana vs Telangana

Match 3 - Indian Railways vs Manipur

Match 4 - Maharashtra vs Kerala

Match 5 - Chandigarh vs Gujarat

Match 6 - Madhya Pradesh vs Andra Pradesh

Friday, February 21

MORNING SESSION (8am onwards)

Match 7 - Services vs Chhattisgarh

Match 8 - Goa vs Jammu & Kashmir

Match 9 - Rajasthan vs Jharkhand

Match 10 - Karnataka vs Uttarakhand

Match 11 - Punjab vs West Bengal

Match 12 - Uttar Pradesh vs Assam

Match 13 - Tamilnadu vs Pondicherry

Match 14 - Haryana vs Delhi

Match 15 - Indian Railways vs Bihar

Match 16 - Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh

Match 17 - Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh

Match 18 - Gujarat vs Andhra Pradesh

Match 19 - Goa vs Services

Match 20 - Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir

Match 21 - Rajasthan vs Vidharbha

Match 22 - Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh

AFTERNOON SESSION (3pm onwards)

Match 23 - Maharashtra vs Tripura

Match 24 - Oddisa vs Jharkhand

Match 25 - Karnataka vs Punjab

Match 26 - Uttarakhand vs West Bengal

Match 27 - Uttar Pradesh vs Tamilnadu

Match 28 - Assam vs Pondicherry

Match 29 - Delhi vs Telangana

Match 30 - Bihar vs Manipur

Match 31 - Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura

Match 32 - Chandigarh vs Andra Pradesh

Match 33 - Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat

Match 34 - Services vs Jammu & Kashmir

Match 35 - Goa vs Chhattisgarh

Match 36 - Oddisa vs Rajasthan

Match 37 - Vidharbha vs Jharkhand

Match 38 - Karnataka vs West Bengal

Match 39 - Punjab vs Uttarakhand

Match 40 - Uttar Pradesh vs Pondicherry

Match 41 - Tamilnadu vs Assam

Match 42 - Kerala vs Tripura

Saturday, February 22 (3pm onwards)

Pre-Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC

Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC

Sunday, February 23 (3pm onwards)

Semi Final - TBC vs TBC

Final - TBC vs TBC

71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025 on the YouTube channel of Odisha Kabaddi.

71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025: Full Squads

Andhra Pradesh

Brahma Reddy, Gopi Chand, Laxman, Manohar, Naga Babu, Pawan, Samara, Sasi Kumar, Srikanth, Srikanth Reddy, Teja, Tejesh

Assam

Aman Newar, Anupam Deka, Atikur Rahman, Deepjyoti Deka, Gaurav Konvar, Ikti Ahmed, Khampai Wangpan, Mojibur Rehman, Nam Ling Hung Tembe, Rahmoni Ahmed, Sabdiul Islam, Yakub Rehman

Bihar

Ankit, Ashutosh, Mukesh, Monu, Prince, Prince, Rajkumar, Sagar, Shivam, Vikash, Udaykant, Sandeep Kumar

Chhattisgarh

Ajay Maravi, Dipendra Bhuiya, Dharmendra Maravi, Manish Yadav, Moolchandra Singh, Phool Chandra, Prince Patre, Sanskar Mishra, Sanskar Mishra, Suraj Gupta, Surendra Kanwar, Upendra Dhruw

Chandigarh

Ashish Kumar, Ashu Ravish, Gaurav Khatri, Gurdeep Sangwan, Manjeet Dhanda, Mohit, Pawan Sehrawat, Rakesh Sungroya, Sachin, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vishal Rana, Ayan Lohchab

Delhi

Ajay, Akash Tanwar, Ashish Chokar, Kuldeep Dedha, Kuldeep Chauhan, Nikhil Nagar, Prashant, Prashant Sehrawat, Shubham Bidhuri, Vineet Mavi, Vipin Navi, Sahil

Goa

Bhargaw, Bhavani Rajput, Dhruvik, Hitesh Kadian, Jai Hind, Mohit Jhakhar, Naveen Rawal, Nehal Desai, Rama, Sanchit, Sunder Lather, Vicky

Gujarat

Aftab Vohra, Hardik Gojiya, Jay Bapodariya, Kishan Pandya, Kuldeep Chaudhary, Monu Singh, Rahul Dubey, Ronak Gamit, Sandeep Gujjar, Vishal Singh, Yatharth Barot, Vansh Munjal

Haryana

Aman Antil, Aman Dalal, Aman Saini, Ashu Malik, Jatin, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Dhankar, Rajesh Narwal, Sanjay Dhull, Sandeep, Yogesh Dahiya, Neeraj Narwal

Himachal Pradesh

Anil, Hemraj Choudhary, Mayank Saini, Naresh Chaudhary, Nitin Chandel, Parveen Thakur, Preet Chandel, Rahul Rana, Sanjeev, Shivansh Thakur, Vishal Patiyal, Santam Singh

Indian Railways

Abinesh Nadarajan, Ajinkya Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Guman Singh, M. Sudhakar, Nitin Rawal, Nitin Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Shinde, Sumit Sangwan

Jammu & Kashmir

Aamir Wani, Irfan Mir, Tarandeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, Aman Singh, Manat Singh, Waseem Bhat, Lucky Sharma, Nishant, Sanjeet Kumar, Ashu, Ankit

Jharkhand

Angad Singh, Bhisham Yadav, Jitender Yadav, Jitender Kumar, Navneet Kumar, Nawaz Dilshan, Rahul Gope, Raju Singh, Roshan Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Sourav Kumar, Saurav Kumar

Karnataka

Ganesh, Kiran, Nuthan Gowda, Rama Krishna, Sandeep, Sandeep, Shashank, Satyappa, Shushant Shetty, Sushant, Vinod Naik, Vishwas Gowda

Kerala

Adarsh T, Adityan K, Aswaith A, Kaushik NK, Muhammad Mufad, Muhammad Shihas, Muneez, Prasoon Pramod K, Pranav P, Rishin AR, Sajin TC, Sujesh T

Madhya Pradesh

Amit Tomar, Anil Gurjar, Ashish Bhalavi, Balkrishna Yadav, Ganesh Raghuvanshi, Rashid Ansari, Ritesh Narwale, Ritik Thakare, Ram Kakodiya, Rahul Evne, Santosh Kumar

Maharashtra

Akash Shinde, Akash Rudele, Ajit Chouhan, Mayur Kadam, Pranay Rane, Rushikesj Bhojane, Sambhaji Wabale, Shankar Gadai, Shubham Pathare, Sanket Sawant, Tejas Patil, Akshay Suryavanshi

Manipur

Bidyananda Singh, Borish M. Maibam, Chongtham I. Singh, Huidrom J. Singh, Iliyas Khan, Khundrakpam I. Singh, Mayengham M. Singh, Sangam, Thounaojam B. Singh, Vishwas, Yumnam R. Singh

Mizoram

Squad to be announced

Odisha

Ajay Nandal, Harsh Kumar, Kunal, Narender, Niroj Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Rinku Yadav, Rohit Raghav, Santosh, Sawan Khatri, Sunny Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu

Pondicherry

Arun, Iyyappan, Moham, Pravin, Ramesh, Ranjith, Surya, Sujith, Thamiz, Vignesh, Vicky, M. Sriram

Punjab

Ashish Narwa, Atmajit Singh, Balraj Singh, Dheeraj, Gursahib Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Ronak, Saurabh Nandal, Sombir Goswami, Vijay Malik

Rajasthan

Bangaram, Brijendra Choudhary, Hariom Choudhary, Jitender Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Manoj Khokhar, Mahipal Sinwar, Piyush Jham, Rajiv Rahpurohit, Rahul Choudhary, Sachin Tanwar, Vijay Saini

Services

Ankit Jaglan, Ashish Bazzad, Arjun Rathee, Bharat Hooda, Deepak Rathee, Devank Dalal, Jaideep Dahiya, Naveen Kumar, Rinku Sharma, Rahul Sethpal, Rohan Ghanghas, Surender

Tamil Nadu

Dhanasekhar, Deepak, Easaki, Gowtham Murugam, Hari, Jayasurya Nagarajan, Kesavan, Mukilan S., Sathish Kanan, Stuwart Singh, Sundarvishwa R

Tripura

Nitesh Kumar, Narender Kandola, Manjeet Dahiya, Neeraj Kumar, Sachin, Naveen Kundu, Subodh Chaudhary, Nikhil, Jatin Nara, Sahil Gill, Anil, Yogesh

Telangana

Akhil, Anil, Ganesh, Kotesh, Raja Shekhar, Ravi, Suresh Oruganti, Santosh, Sharandeep, Srinath, Saddam

Uttar Pradesh

Amit Nagar, Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Singh, Ashwin Pal, Harish Singh, Nitin Panwar, Rahul Chaudhari, Ritik Sharma, Shubham Baliyan, Vinay Tewathia, Mohd Amaan

West Bengal

Abdul Halik, Amit, Gaurav Antil, Kishor Dandapathak, Lucky Ali Khan, Md Sarfaraj Alam, Purna Paul, Rosul Akram, Sauvik Das, Sekh Surhuh, Vikas, Yogesh

Vidarbha

Abhishek Yadav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aadesh Varkhade, Amit Singh, Chinmay Shende, Javed Pathan, Parth Dadvi, Sunil Cote, Yashwant Mokalkar, Kunal Chavan, Pawan Deshmukh, Aditya Pangul

