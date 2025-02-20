71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship: Full list of Odisha players ft. Rohit Raghav & Vinay Redhu

Odisha will play the season opener of the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championships 2025 against Vidarbha. They are drawn in Pool F of the competition alongside Vidarbha, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

Rohit Raghav is the most experienced player in Odisha's squad, having played for three Pro Kabaddi League teams across three seasons. He made his PKL debut with Bengal Warriorz (formerly known as Bengal Warriors) in Season 8 and served the club in PKL Season 9 too.

Rohit scored 34 points in 15 matches for the Warriors over two seasons. In PKL Season 10, he scored 15 points in five matches with the Patna Pirates. In the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, he scored a whopping 79 points in 21 outings for U Mumba.

Overall, Rohit Raghav has earned 128 points (107 raid points and 21 tackle points) from 41 matches. He also has three super raids and two super tackles to his name.

Vinay Redhu, on the other hand, was an important raider for Dabang Delhi KC in the 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The left-raider earned 80 points from 26 matches in the PKL 2024.

Right cover Sunny Sherawat will ply his trade for Odisha in the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship. He joined Haryana Steelers ahead of PKL Season 9 and served the club for a couple of years. In two years, Sunny earned 11 points from 13 matches. Sunny joined the Bengaluru Bulls for PKL Season 11 and had a fabulous season, scoring 48 points in just eight games.

Left cover Harsh Kumar earned 11 points from seven matches across two editions in the Pro Kabaddi League with Haryana Steelers. He was with the Steelers in PKL 2022 and PKL 2023/24. Harsh has also bagged seven points from four matches with Tadoba Tigers in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2022.

Left cover Sawan Khatri has been a star performer in the Yuva Kabaddi Series with 212 points from 38 matches across three editions. Meanwhile, raider Niroj Kumar has bagged 57 points from eight matches with the Konark Kings in YKS.

Odisha squad for 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship

Rohit Raghav, Vinay Redhu, Sunny Sehrawat, Harsh Kumar, Ajay Nandal, Narender, Santosh, Rinku Yadav, Kunal, Niroj Kumar, Sawan Khatri, and Rajesh Kumar.

