"A very good news for Telugu Titans fans" - CEO Trinadh Reddy announces new captain and vice-captain for PKL 10

Telugu Titans CEO Trinadh Reddy has named the team's captain and vice-captain for PKL 10. Indian kabaddi team skipper Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Titans, with star defender Parvesh Bhainswal being his deputy.

The Titans have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the first season, but they have never made it to the final. They have finished in the top 4 just twice in nine seasons.

With the hope of ending their championship drought, Telugu Titans splurged ₹2.6 crore to acquire Pawan Sehrawat's services at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. The Titans have named him as their new captain now.

Making the announcement via an Instagram video on November 15, CEO Trinadh Reddy said:

"A very good news for the Telugu Titans fans. I feel privileged and honored to announce the captain of Telugu Titans. The Indian captain, the Asian Games gold medalist, the Hi-Flier Pawan Sehrawat is going to lead Telugu Titans as captain. And as deputy to Pawan Sehrawat, it is Parvesh Bhainswal, who is going to lead as vice-captain of Telugu Titans for season 10."

Pawan Sehrawat led India to Asian Games 2023 gold medal ahead of PKL 10

Telugu Titans will have high hopes from Pawan Sehrawat because he led India to a gold medal in men's kabaddi at the Asian Games 2023 just before PKL 10. The Hi-Flier also guided India to the Asian Kabaddi Championships trophy in Busan.

Pawan Sehrawat has captained the Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas before in the PKL. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his first season as the Telugu Titans skipper. Sehrawat could play only one match last season due to injury. He has recovered fully now and looked in great touch while playing for India.

The Titans will start their campaign against the Gujarat Giants on December 2. Ahmedabad will play host to the season opener.