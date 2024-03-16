"A new team but with the same energy" - Pawan Sehrawat confirms that he'll represent a new team at the Senior Kabaddi Nationals

Indian Kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat sent waves of anticipation through the kabaddi community with a cryptic Instagram post, hinting at his next move in the upcoming 70th Senior Nationals.

In his story, Sehrawat tantalizingly teased, "as you guys have been curious about the team I will be playing in the Nationals for... You will get to know of it very soon. A new team, but with the same energy."

Pawan Sehrawat's Instagram Story

This disclosure comes as Pawan Sehrawat departs from his long-standing post at Indian Railways, sparking curiosity about his next destination. With a remarkable track record and recent achievements, including the coveted Padma Shri award for distinguished services to Indian kabaddi, Sehrawat's availability has definitely piqued the interest of elite kabaddi teams playing in the senior nationals.

The high stakes of Pawan Sehrawat's move

Telugu Titans made headlines by securing Pawan Sehrawat's services with a whopping ₹2.605 Cr bid, making him the highest-paid player in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history in the season 10. Despite Telugu Titans' struggles in recent seasons, Sehrawat's arrival brings hope for a turnaround.

Despite having little help, Sehrawat had an amazing season, earning 217 points. He showed flashes of his previous Bengaluru Bulls prowess on multiple occasions, most notably breaking his own record most super 10s and high 5s in the same game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Under Sehrawat's guidance, India won gold medals in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games, which were held in South Korea and China, respectively. His outstanding performance and leadership skills make him an invaluable asset to any team.

Sehrawat, a Delhi native, has the option of representing his home state or the Services team, which won gold at the recent national games in Goa and included other kabaddi players such as Naveen Kumar, Surjeet Singh, and Ashu Malik. His reputation as one of the world's top raiders guarantees that any squad he joins will have a major competitive advantage.

Sehrawat's choice is highly anticipated by fans and commentators alike, raising conjecture about the influence he would have on his future side. As the countdown to the 70th Senior Nationals begins, Sehrawat's Instagram teaser provides a fascinating insight into the next chapter of his famous kabaddi career.