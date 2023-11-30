"All players are ready to make the team champion again in PKL 10"- Arjun Deshwal keen to guide Jaipur Pink Panthers to 2nd consecutive trophy

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal is looking forward to winning another Pro Kabaddi League trophy. He starred in Jaipur's triumph last season by scoring 296 raid points in the tournament.

Deshwal won the Best Raider of the Season award for his consistent performances on the kabaddi mat. A few months after winning PKL, he won the Asian Games gold medal with the Indian team.

Unsurprisingly, Jaipur Pink Panthers retained Arjun Deshwal for PKL 10. He spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda before Jaipur's season 10 opener against Puneri Paltan on December 4. Here are the excerpts.

Q. You won PKL 9 with Jaipur Pink Panthers and Asian Games gold medal with Team India. How excited are you for PKL 10 now?

Arjun Deshwal: I am feeling very proud. Everywhere we are winning gold. See, kabaddi is not a part of the Olympics, so for us, Asian Games is like Olympics. Winning a gold medal at Asian Games is a really proud moment. In 2018, India lost the gold medal, but we have brought it back home.

Speaking of PKL season 10 now, the way coach sir has shown faith in us and retained us, all players are ready to make the team champion again in PKL 10.

Q. You had a great season in PKL 9. Fans' expectations will increase now. Any special challenges you expect?

Arjun Deshwal: The challenge for a raider is to focus on his diet, training, and practice. You have to do all things right. Our team's defense and raiding unit is strong. I raided fearlessly last season, thinking even if I am tackled down, my teammates would revive me. They did not let me sit out for even one minute.

Q. Tell us about your conversations with Rahul Chaudhari.

Arjun Deshwal: Rahul Chaudhari has been playing from PKL season one. It is a matter of pride for us that he is in our team. He shares his experience with me and corrects my mistakes. When I make mistakes, I also feel that okay, I have a big name like Rahul Chaudhari supporting me here.

Q. There are some new faces in the Jaipur Pink Panthers squad this year. Any particular player you are excited to watch?

Arjun Deshwal: See, 90% of our team was retained. Our coaches have signed some new players, and as far as I know, none of them are weak players. They are really good. Our coaches will decide who will play. I believe if I am Arjun, then the player behind me is also Arjun. No one is inferior to me.

Q. PKL will return to the 12-city caravan format. How do you plan to remain injury-free? Also, how excited are you to play in front of Jaipur fans?

Arjun Deshwal: Injuries are unpredictable. It is a long tournament. I believe kabaddi players should focus on training and diet. I am really happy. It's been a long time since we played in front of home fans. I hope our fans continue to support us in the same way.

Q. How do you prepare yourself for a long tournament like PKL?

Arjun Deshwal: If you focus only on the first match, you won't be able to survive. You have to consider it is a long tournament. You have to take care of training and diet. Coach sir tells us about mistakes if we lose and we celebrate when we win.

Q. What advice would you give to young kabaddi players?

Arjun Deshwal: I would say that stay away from doping. Work hard, no one can defeat the man who works hard.

Q. Any personal goal you have set for yourself?

Arjun Deshwal: Our team has retained us. We want to justify their faith, and the team becomes the champion again. Personally, I had not thought last year also that I would win the Best Raider. So, I always keep the team first and then my individual records.

Q. How is the team environment ahead of PKL 10?

Arjun: Everyone is happy and practicing. Everyone is fit and ready to 'Le Panga' from December 2. National Games were happening recently. I think for defenders, it is a little bit difficult to adjust, but raiders can adjust quickly.

Q. Who is the most challenging defender for you?

Arjun Deshwal: Fazel Atrachali. I will prepare myself in the best manner possible and 'Le Panga'.

Q. Which team will be the toughest opponent for Jaipur?

Arjun: I see all 12 teams equally. If we take any team lightly, it will be wrong. For example, Telugu Titans lost 11 matches and then won against us in the 12th game. We took them lightly and lost. So, we are not taking anyone lightly.

Puneri Paltan is a really good team, but I will play against every team like I am playing in the final.