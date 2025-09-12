"Another super 10 for Arjun Deshwal 🔥🔥🔥🔥" - Fans hail star raider as Tamil Thalaivas return to winning ways in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Star raider Arjun Deshwal guided Tamil Thalaivas to their second win of Pro Kabaddi 2025. Captaining the side, he led from the front with a terrific Super 10 as they beat Bengal Warriorz 46-36. It was a much-needed victory as they bounced back after two back-to-back defeats.In the absence of skipper Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal took complete charge. He scored 17 raid points that included 10 touch points and seven bonus points. Narender Kandola scored five handy raid points as well.Fans hailed Arjun for his scintillating performance on X as Tamil Thalaivas began their Jaipur leg in grand fashion.&quot;Another super 10 for Arjun Deshwal 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Captain Leading from the front 🤙🤙🤙 @tamilthalaivas #ArjunDeshawal,&quot; a fan tweeted.Arjun picked up his second Super 10 of the season. His first had come against U Mumba, albeit in a losing cause. He had bagged 12 raid points. This time around, he stepped up when it mattered the most for his side.&quot;DSP Arjun Deshwal 🔥,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Arjun Deshwal is called &quot;The Raid machine&quot; for a reason. #PKL12 #TamilThalaivas,&quot; a user tweeted.Gurvinder Singh @Physio_guruuLINKArjun Deshwal is called &quot;The Raid machine&quot; for a reason.#PKL12#TamilThalaivasWith Pawan Sehrawat missing, Arjun's performance came as a huge relief for the Thailavas, who needed a win to get their campaign back on track. So far this season, he has scored 29 raid points from three games at an average of 9.66.&quot;Arjun Deshwal is soo underrated. He's not someone who raids multiple super raids and then vanish... He's Someone who's super consistent with his performance... 10 raid pona 10 points guaranteed ah varum arjun ta.. (10 points are gauranteed in 10 raids),&quot; a tweet read.Jota Lives On 🕊️❤️ | IKBAL BASID @BasidIkbalLINKArjun Deshwal is soo underrated. He's not someone who raids multiple super raids and then vanish... He's Someone who's super consistent with his performance... 10 raid pona 10 points guaranteed ah varum arjun ta..#Vaamodhipaaru @StarSportsTamil @VishnoW @SonofDhavamani&quot;Tamil thalaivas won vs bengal 💃💃🥳 arjunaeee❤️❤️ take my heart congrats team,&quot; a fan wrote.While Arjun dominated on the night, the Thalaivas' defenders played a massive role in their win. They put up an all-round display and backed up Arjun's efforts incredibly well. It came as a pleasant surprise to the fans as the defense was not up to the mark so far this season.&quot;Tamil thalaivas defense ah ithu 🥵🥵 (Is this Tamil Thalaivas' defense?),&quot; a user wrote.Ronak scored four tackle points. Aashish and Himanshu scored three tackle points apiece while Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar chipped in with two tackle points each as the entire defense unit came alive.Tamil Thalaivas to face red-hot Bengaluru Bulls up nextThe Tamil Thalaivas will celebrate a much-needed win against the Bengal Warriorz. However, they are up for a huge challenge in their next game. They will be up against an in-form Bengaluru Bulls side on Tuesday, September 16.Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening clash of the Jaipur leg. With that, they registered their third win on the bounce and are looking red-hot at the moment.It will be a massive task for the Thalaivas to stop the Bulls. They will be eager to build on this win and string a few on the trot going forward. So far, the Thalaivas have two wins and as many defeats from four matches.