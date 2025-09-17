Arjun Deshwal drops quirky Tamil message after Tamil Thalaivas' victory over Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025 [Watch]

Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal dropped a quirky message in Tamil after his team's victory over Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Thalaivas beat the Bulls 35-29 on Tuesday, September 16. The Bulls were on a four-match winning streak that came to an end.In the Southern Derby, Arjun Deshwal led his side well against the in-form Bulls. The Thalaivas moved to the sixth spot on the table. They now have six points with three wins and two defeats from five matches.After their win, Arjun stated that the Thalaivas are the 'Kings of the South'.&quot;Nangada Kings of the South (We are the Kings of the South),&quot; he said. (via Pro Kabaddi)This was their second consecutive win after two back-to-back defeats. The Thalaivas got their campaign back on track. They will be up against the Telugu Titans in their next clash on Friday, September 19.In another battle between two teams from the south, the Thalaivas will be eager to make it a hat-trick of wins. They have never won the Pro Kabaddi title. Thus, they will have their eyes set on the trophy this time around.Arjun Deshwal scores a brilliant Super 10 against the BullsArjun Deshwal led from the front against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Thalaivas' skipper scored a fantastic Super 10. He notched up 13 raid points, including 11 touch points and two bonus points.It was his fourth Super 10 of the season from five matches, highlighting his consistency. The Thalaivas splurged a massive amount for Arjun during the Pro Kabaddi 2025 auctions. They acquired his services for ₹1.405 Crore.So far, the star raider has lived up to the high price tag, delivering match-winning performances for his side. Overall, in five games this season, he has scored 59 raid points at an average of 11.8 raid points per game and a not-out percentage of 77.45 percent. He has put in a total of 102 raids, out of which 57.84 percent have been successful raids.Arjun Deshwal will be expected to carry this form throughout the tournament. Being the lead raider in Pawan Sehrawat's absence, his responsibilities have doubled.