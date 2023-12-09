Arjun Deshwal Injury Update: Will the Jaipur Pink Panthers raider play in PKL 2023?

Young and emerging Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal was seen in immense pain during the side's tie against Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Thursday, December 7.

While raiding for the defending champions in the 31st minute of match 10, Arjun Deshwal was caught by Warriors defender Darpan Chauhan from the left corner, though he missed the chance to extend his hand at the cross line. He grimaced in pain, with his hand grasping his left shoulder and soon was attended by the team physio.

Arjun did not take a single raid for the remaining part of the match with the substitute-in Bhavani Rajput taking the charge. This was the first game of this PKL season that resulted in a draw.

While providing an update on Arjun Deshwal's injury after the match, Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Sunil Kumar said in the post-match press conference:

"Arjun Deshwal's injury isn't too serious. We had the likes of Bhavani Rajput and V Ajith, so we didn't make Arjun raid (later). The tournament has just started and Arjun will definitely play in the next match."

Jaipur Pink Panthers will next be in action against Gujarat Giants on December 11 in Bengaluru.

Arjun Deshwal received a yellow card against Bengal Warriors

Arjun did not raid in the last nine minutes of the match but continued in the Pink Panthers' defence on the mat. He was booked with a yellow card for pulling the shirt of his Warriors counterpart Shrikanth Jadhav in the dying minutes of the match.

The star Jaipur raider took six raid points, including three touches and three bonus points, against the Warriors to take his tally to 23 raid points in just two matches thus far.

Arjun is fourth on the list for most raid points and was adjudged Raider of the Day for his 17-point terrific display of attack against Puneri Paltan in his first match of the season.