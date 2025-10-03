"ARJUN DESHWAL - One Man show" - Fans laud Tamil Thalaivas' skipper after stunning performance over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Tamil Thalaivas registered a dominating 45-33 win over defending champions Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Friday, October 03. They returned to winning ways in style.

Ad

Skipper Arjun Deshwal took matters into his own hands. He led from the front with an exceptional display. Arjun scored 22 tackle points, putting on a terrific show. Defenders Nitesh Kumar and Aashish picked up four tackle points each. Key contributions came from Ronak and Himanshu as well, who scored two tackle points apiece.

Tamil Thalaivas had suffered a huge defeat against U Mumba in their last match. A monumental effort, such as that from skipper Arjun Deshwal, was needed to lift the team.

Ad

Trending

The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, the Thalaivas had lost a close encounter (36-38). This time around, they avenged their defeat and did so with a big win.

Fans hailed the star raider for his match-winning performance on X.

"ARJUN DESHWAL - One Man show🔥👏," a fan wrote.

krishna @catman_speaks ARJUN DESHWAL - One Man show🔥👏

Ad

Along with Arjun, fans also expressed their joy over the Tamil Thalaivas' victory. Below are some other reactions on X -

Illayavendhan @illays___29 Arjun Deshwal literally won the game for TT 😭🔥

Ad

Shakthi @Shakthi82463806 Tamil Thalaivas and Arjun Deshwal back to form 🥹🔥

Ad

Sreedarsan @SreedharshK Arjun & Tamil thalaivas whole team playing as one and absolutely cooking the Haryana Steelers. #TamilThalaivas #Haryanasteelers #Prokabbadi

Ad

prarthana @prarthi11 Arjuneeyyy❤️🥰💃 wat a performance man u rocked today nitesh babu were equal fire 💃🥳🥳 tamil thalaivas won against hariyana

Ad

Hussain @Hussainov1ch Arjun Deshwal - the best individual performance by a Tamil Thalaivas lead raider in recent times! Take a bow, DSP Sir 🫡 ​ OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE @tamilthalaivas 💥 I got my joy back :') Let's build on this massive victory tonight. #PKL12

Ad

Arjun Deshwal's return to form comes as a massive plus for the Thalaivas. This was his seventh Super 10 of the season. He has bagged 118 raid points from 11 matches at an average of 10.72.

Tamil Thalaivas will aim to carry the momentum forward

Tamil Thalaivas will return to the mat after a day's gap on Sunday, October 05. They will be up against their Southern rivals, Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls will be under pressure, having lost their last two matches.

Ad

Playing at home, the Thalaivas will be eager to build on their solid win over the Haryana Steelers. They will fancy their chances against the Bulls, who will feel the heat after two consecutive defeats.

The Thalaivas now have five wins and six losses from 11 matches. They have 10 points and a score difference of -23. Notably, it could be an interesting clash as the Bulls have had a similar run so far. They also have 10 points from 11 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More