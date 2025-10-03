"ARJUN DESHWAL - One Man show" - Fans laud Tamil Thalaivas' skipper after stunning performance over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Tamil Thalaivas registered a dominating 45-33 win over defending champions Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Friday, October 03. They returned to winning ways in style.
Skipper Arjun Deshwal took matters into his own hands. He led from the front with an exceptional display. Arjun scored 22 tackle points, putting on a terrific show. Defenders Nitesh Kumar and Aashish picked up four tackle points each. Key contributions came from Ronak and Himanshu as well, who scored two tackle points apiece.
Tamil Thalaivas had suffered a huge defeat against U Mumba in their last match. A monumental effort, such as that from skipper Arjun Deshwal, was needed to lift the team.
The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, the Thalaivas had lost a close encounter (36-38). This time around, they avenged their defeat and did so with a big win.
Fans hailed the star raider for his match-winning performance on X.
"ARJUN DESHWAL - One Man show🔥👏," a fan wrote.
Along with Arjun, fans also expressed their joy over the Tamil Thalaivas' victory. Below are some other reactions on X -
Arjun Deshwal's return to form comes as a massive plus for the Thalaivas. This was his seventh Super 10 of the season. He has bagged 118 raid points from 11 matches at an average of 10.72.
Tamil Thalaivas will aim to carry the momentum forward
Tamil Thalaivas will return to the mat after a day's gap on Sunday, October 05. They will be up against their Southern rivals, Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls will be under pressure, having lost their last two matches.
Playing at home, the Thalaivas will be eager to build on their solid win over the Haryana Steelers. They will fancy their chances against the Bulls, who will feel the heat after two consecutive defeats.
The Thalaivas now have five wins and six losses from 11 matches. They have 10 points and a score difference of -23. Notably, it could be an interesting clash as the Bulls have had a similar run so far. They also have 10 points from 11 matches.