"ARJUN DESHWAL - One Man show" - Fans laud Tamil Thalaivas' skipper after stunning performance over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:39 GMT
Arjun Deshwal led from the front in a huge win for the Thalaivas (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @illays___29,@Shakthi82463806/X)
Arjun Deshwal led from the front in a huge win for the Thalaivas (Image Credits: PKL & @illays___29,@Shakthi82463806/X)

Tamil Thalaivas registered a dominating 45-33 win over defending champions Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Friday, October 03. They returned to winning ways in style.

Ad

Skipper Arjun Deshwal took matters into his own hands. He led from the front with an exceptional display. Arjun scored 22 tackle points, putting on a terrific show. Defenders Nitesh Kumar and Aashish picked up four tackle points each. Key contributions came from Ronak and Himanshu as well, who scored two tackle points apiece.

Tamil Thalaivas had suffered a huge defeat against U Mumba in their last match. A monumental effort, such as that from skipper Arjun Deshwal, was needed to lift the team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, the Thalaivas had lost a close encounter (36-38). This time around, they avenged their defeat and did so with a big win.

Fans hailed the star raider for his match-winning performance on X.

"ARJUN DESHWAL - One Man show🔥👏," a fan wrote.
Ad

Along with Arjun, fans also expressed their joy over the Tamil Thalaivas' victory. Below are some other reactions on X -

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Arjun Deshwal's return to form comes as a massive plus for the Thalaivas. This was his seventh Super 10 of the season. He has bagged 118 raid points from 11 matches at an average of 10.72.

Tamil Thalaivas will aim to carry the momentum forward

Tamil Thalaivas will return to the mat after a day's gap on Sunday, October 05. They will be up against their Southern rivals, Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls will be under pressure, having lost their last two matches.

Ad

Playing at home, the Thalaivas will be eager to build on their solid win over the Haryana Steelers. They will fancy their chances against the Bulls, who will feel the heat after two consecutive defeats.

The Thalaivas now have five wins and six losses from 11 matches. They have 10 points and a score difference of -23. Notably, it could be an interesting clash as the Bulls have had a similar run so far. They also have 10 points from 11 matches.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications