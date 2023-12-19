Aslam Inamdar PKL Team 2023: Which team is Aslam playing for in PKL 2023?

In the electrifying arena of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), only some players get the opportunity to showcase some extraordinary performances. Out of them, only a few rise like Aslam Inamdar.

From local tournaments to Asian Games gold, Inamdar's journey has been nothing less than a miracle. But there are still fans, who have been wondering which team the 23-year-old plays for in PKL 2023.

Aslam Inamdar is back again to represent the Puneri Paltans in season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League. He was one of the team's standout performers in PKL 2022, and the Paltan management recognized his value, retaining him for the 2023 season.

In his debut season for Puneri Paltan, Inamdar, the versatile "Rounder," proved to be a potent weapon in both attack and defense. His quick reflexes and deceptive dashes earned him crucial raid points, while his unwavering tackles proved equally disruptive for rival raiders. He managed to secure 150 points in 17 matches.

Inamdar's ability to shine in both roles is rare and invaluable. He possesses the agility and cunning of a natural raider, coupled with the defensive anticipation and strength of a seasoned tackler. This "dual-threat" skillset makes him a key player in Paltan's tactical schemes.

While the Paltan fell short of the PKL 2023 title, losing to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the finals, Inamdar solidified his position as a rising star in Kabaddi.

Aslam Inamdar can be a game-changer for Puneri Paltans in PKL 2023

With the experience of a full season under his belt, Aslam Inamdar is poised for even greater heights in PKL 2024. The addition of Mohammadreza Shadlou, the Iranian superstar, to the Paltan ranks, will likely see Inamdar's attacking role evolve further, potentially forming a formidable raiding duo.

For Inamdar and the Puneri Paltan, the future is bright. He remains a vital cog in the Paltan's machine, a player who can turn the tide of a match with a single, breathtaking move.

Puneri Paltan managed to win 30-23 in their last match against Dabang Delhi on December 18, Aslam Inamdar contributed with eight points, while Mohit Goyat amassed seven points.