PUN vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 25

The 25th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match will see Puneri Paltan take on the Bengal Warriors on Saturday, December 16, in Pune.

Puneri Paltan have played four matches so far in PKL 10, with two wins and as many defeats under their belt. On the other hand, the Bengal Warriors are unbeaten with three wins and a tied contest from four matches. The former Pro Kabaddi champions are having a brilliant run this season.

The Warriors will look to continue their unbeaten run while Pune will also aim for a victory.

Ahead of the battle featuring two heavyweights Maninder Singh and Mohammadreza Shadlou, let’s look at the head-to-head record between PUN and BEN in PKL.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors and Season 9 runners-up Puneri Paltan have met 18 times in Pro Kabaddi thus far.

The Bengal Warriors have been victorious eight times in eighteen of these encounters. Puneri Paltan leads the record with nine wins against the Warriors. There has been one occasion of a tied match.

Looking at the head-to-head record, it can be said that both teams share a fierce rivalry. Pune will be keen to extend their lead while Bengal will be eager to draw level.

Matches Played - 18

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 9

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 8

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

The head-to-head record suggests that both teams have had a close competition. However, Puneri Paltan have dominated in the last three PKL matches played between the two sides.

Puneri Paltan completed the double over Bengal Warriors in Season 9 by winning both matches against them.

Their most recent battle resulted in a comprehensive win for Pune. Bengal captain Mnainder Singh bagged 14 points. However, Akash Shinde (10 points), Aslam Inamdar (9 points), and Mohit Goyat (8 points) put up an all-round effort to take Pune home.

The other match between the two sides in Season 9 was a close contest that Puneri Paltan eventually won. In their last meeting in Season 8, Bengal Warriors, led by 11 points from Maninder, registered a victory.

Here's a short summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (43) beat BEN (27) by 16 points, November 14, 2022. PUN (27) beat BEN (25) by 2 points, October 21, 2022. BEN (43) beat PUN (36) by 7 points, February 18, 2022.