Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 Puneri Paltan players to watch out for in PKL 10 ft. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar

Runners-up of PKL season 9, Puneri Paltan will look to go one step ahead and clinch the trophy this season.

Paltan had a dream run last time out, finishing second in the league stage with 14 victories and 80 points. They beat the Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 in a closely contested semi-final. However, they ended up losing the final against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Pune-based franchise will want to carry on the good show from last season as their quest for a maiden PKL title continues. On that note, here are five Puneri Paltan players to watch out for in PKL 10.

5. Abinesh Nadarajan

Abinesh Nadarajan was also a part of the team last season. The right-cover defender had a decent outing where he picked up 34 tackle points from 15 matches.

Nadarajan’s numbers look promising. In two PKL seasons and 37 games, he has 78 tackle points to his name with eight Super Tackles and four High 5s as well.

Abinesh will aim to make his mark in the defense alongside the likes of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in the team this season.

4. Akash Shinde

Along with Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde also made a crucial contribution to the team’s success last season. He managed 139 raid points with 5 Super Raids and as many Super 10s.

Akash Shinde could very well play the role of the third raider. He could be a vital part of Puneri Paltan’s raiding trio this season. It will serve as the perfect opportunity for Akash to better his showing from the previous edition.

3. Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat played a significant role for the Paltan last season. He gathered a total of 137 points from 17 outings, which included 120 raid points.

Moreover, Goyat can also prove to be useful in the defense. In 40 PKL matches so far, he has been impressive with 279 raid points, along with 45 tackle points.

Mohit can prove to be a perfect utility player for Puneri Paltan, who will expect him to come good once again this season.

2. Aslam Inamdar

The 23-year-old can prove to be vital for Puneri Paltan this season. He accumulated 138 raid points from 17 matches last season, with an impressive average of 8.12 raid points per game.

He has scored a total of 307 raid points in his PKL career so far and was instrumental to Puneri Paltan reaching the final last season. Inamdar will be looked upon as the leader of the raiding unit and will be keen to continue the same form this season.

1. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the second-costliest player at the PKL 10 auctions. Puneri Paltan signed him for a whopping amount of INR 2.35 Cr.

Chiyaneh displayed tremendous form for Iran, leading them to the finals at the Asian Games.

He was also the second-best defender in PKL Season 9 with 84 tackle points for the Patna Pirates. The sensation from Iran has featured in only two seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League so far, amassing a spectacular 173 tackle points from 44 outings.

The Paltan will bank on his all-round abilities and hope for him to carry on his stellar performances.