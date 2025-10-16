"Bahut bura lag raha hai UP ki haar dekh ke" - Fans react as Haryana Steelers secure massive win over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers completed a dominating victory over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They trashed the UP Yoddhas 53-26 on Thursday, October 16. After five consecutive losses, they now have two back-to-back wins.
Shivam Patare played a massive role in Haryana's win. He scored a Super 10, picking up 14 raid points. Skipper Jaideep Dahiya carried his solid form with another High 5. He scored six tackle points. Ghanshyam Magar also impressed with seven raid points. Sahil Narwal and Neeraj scored four tackle points each.
Gagan Gowda scored six raid points for the UP Yoddhas while Guman Singh scored four. The Yoddhas were nowhere close to the Haryana Steelers. The Steelers dominated from the word go and did not look back.
Fans reacted to the game on X.
"Bahut bura lag raha hai UP ki haar dekh ke. Bakwas coach hai UP ka (I feel very bad looking at UP's loss. Their coach is not good)," a fan wrote.
"Sundera gill ko kyu nhi khila rhe Shaul ko kyu nhi khila rhe (Why are Surender Gill and Sahul not playing)," another fan tweeted.
UP Yoddhas demoted to the tenth position. They have two games remaining and must win both to have any chance of qualifying.
Haryana Steelers back in the race for a top-four finish
With a huge win over the Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers jumped to the fifth position in the standings. They now have 16 points from 15 matches with a score difference of 11. With three games to go, they are back in the race for a top-four finish.
Currently, four teams are tied with 16 points, separated by a score difference. The Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Haryana have the same points. The Titans are third, the Bulls are fourth, and U Mumba are sixth.
Only Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi have qualified for the playoffs. Both teams have secured a top-two finish as well. Therefore, only two more spots are remaining in the top four.
That said, it is a fight between Haryana, Titans, Bulls, and U Mumba to take these two spots. Haryana Steelers will play U Mumba, Gujarat Giants, and Telugu Titans in their remaining games.