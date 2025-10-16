"Bahut bura lag raha hai UP ki haar dekh ke" - Fans react as Haryana Steelers secure massive win over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers completed a dominating victory over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They trashed the UP Yoddhas 53-26 on Thursday, October 16. After five consecutive losses, they now have two back-to-back wins.

Ad

Shivam Patare played a massive role in Haryana's win. He scored a Super 10, picking up 14 raid points. Skipper Jaideep Dahiya carried his solid form with another High 5. He scored six tackle points. Ghanshyam Magar also impressed with seven raid points. Sahil Narwal and Neeraj scored four tackle points each.

Gagan Gowda scored six raid points for the UP Yoddhas while Guman Singh scored four. The Yoddhas were nowhere close to the Haryana Steelers. The Steelers dominated from the word go and did not look back.

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the game on X.

"Bahut bura lag raha hai UP ki haar dekh ke. Bakwas coach hai UP ka (I feel very bad looking at UP's loss. Their coach is not good)," a fan wrote.

Pawan Kumar @jpkv25 Bahut bura lag raha hai UP ki haar dekh ke. Bakwas coach hai UP ka

Ad

"Sundera gill ko kyu nhi khila rhe Shaul ko kyu nhi khila rhe (Why are Surender Gill and Sahul not playing)," another fan tweeted.

Ankit Srivastav @AnkitSr39197620 Sundera gill ko kyu nhi khila rhe Shaul ko kyu nhi khila rhe

Ad

Pawan Kumar @jpkv25 Dil Tod diya, kya gunga coach. Koi motivation ya trick, koi game plan nahi. Super khiladiyon ko raddi bana diya hai.

Ad

Prashanth.B.C @PrashanthBC7 🔥Haryana Steelers peakingggg at the Right Time! 🔥 Back to back WINS and today's performance is an Absolute Crushing.. ​ Coach and Captain, the Duo are cooking again 🤯. Its now a 4 way battle Telugu, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Haryana fight for the 3rd and 4th spot Finish 👌 #PKL12

Ad

UP Yoddhas demoted to the tenth position. They have two games remaining and must win both to have any chance of qualifying.

Haryana Steelers back in the race for a top-four finish

With a huge win over the Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers jumped to the fifth position in the standings. They now have 16 points from 15 matches with a score difference of 11. With three games to go, they are back in the race for a top-four finish.

Ad

Currently, four teams are tied with 16 points, separated by a score difference. The Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Haryana have the same points. The Titans are third, the Bulls are fourth, and U Mumba are sixth.

Only Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi have qualified for the playoffs. Both teams have secured a top-two finish as well. Therefore, only two more spots are remaining in the top four.

That said, it is a fight between Haryana, Titans, Bulls, and U Mumba to take these two spots. Haryana Steelers will play U Mumba, Gujarat Giants, and Telugu Titans in their remaining games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More