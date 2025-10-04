"Beating them motivates us" - Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal reacts after dominating win over defending champions Haryana Steelers

Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal expressed satisfaction after their win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them convincingly (45-33) on Friday, October 03.

Arjun Deshwal reflected that beating the defending champions gave them motivation. He had not done well in the previous game but led from the front against Haryana. Arjun scored a massive Super 10, bagging 22 raid points. It was a one-man show as he scored nearly half their points.

"I am very happy with this win. Haryana are the defending champions. So beating them motivates us. I was making mistakes coming into this game. I was not happy with my performance. But the coach motivated me and we got a very good result today," he said during the post-match press conference.

Defenders Nitesh Kumar and Aashish backed up skipper Arjun perfectly. The duo scored four tackle points each. It was a crucial win as they bounced back from their previous defeat. The Tamil Thalaivas are eighth on the table. They have five wins and six defeats from 11 games.

"We have had a good fight with the Bulls" - Arjun Deshwal on their next match in Pro Kabaddi 2025

The Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to build on this win. Their next clash will be against the Bengaluru Bulls. Playing against their Southern rivals at home in Chennai, it is expected to be a thrilling clash.

Speaking of the same, Arjun Deshwal reflected that they have had a good contest with the Bulls in the past. The last time these two teams met earlier this season, the Thalaivas walked away with a 35-29 win.

Arjun Deshwal had scored a Super 10 in that match. However, he reckoned that it was all in the past and they would come prepared once again. He also stated that the fans would enjoy watching the Southern Derby in Chennai.

"We have had a good fight with the Bulls. We won the last match as well. But what is done is done, we cannot bring it back. We will come well prepared for the next game. Both teams are from the South so the fans will enjoy it as well. We will work on our mistakes. We did make some today too despite the win. So we are hoping for a good match against the Bulls," he said.

The Bulls have suffered close defeats in their last two games and will be under pressure. With them aiming to bounce back, it could be an entertaining contest.

